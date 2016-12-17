Saturday, December 17, 2016

Homicide At American Legion Perryhawking Road Somerset County

Breaking news out of somerset county as there has been a homicide at the American Legion post 94 in Somerset County

More info to come

Anonymous said...

A homicide in Princess Anne at the American Legion. I'm shocked. Not

December 17, 2016 at 9:59 AM
Anonymous said...

I had a twilight zone experience there once that I've been reluctant to tell people about.Once upon a time we played bingo there,but that's been quite some time back.Sorry to hear this.

December 17, 2016 at 10:07 AM
Anonymous said...

Which legion is it, at Beechwood cemetery?

December 17, 2016 at 10:55 AM
Angie Wilkins said...

Post 94?? That's not on Perryhawkin Road.....

December 17, 2016 at 11:09 AM
Kim said...

This isn't the legion on west post office road near town. This is the legion that has the tank outside of it as soon as you turn on Perryhawkin Road.

December 17, 2016 at 11:28 AM
Anonymous said...

Perryhawkin is one of the craziest drug and alcohol fueled places I've ever been - god the stories I could tell - people living in old chickenhouses etc.

December 17, 2016 at 1:18 PM
Anonymous said...

1:18 you are a liar

December 17, 2016 at 7:59 PM
Anonymous said...

Actually it is a close-knit rural community,famous for its Oaksville Baseball team.The other fraternal organizations struggle with the same problems but when its a predominantly black club,people piss and moan and want it shut down.When drunks get into fights at the "white Legions" its business as usual,nobody wants them closed.Double standard!

December 18, 2016 at 3:29 PM
Anonymous said...

Exactly. Every time something happens at a black club, business, home, etc., the media is quick to report it. But they don't report what goes on in their neighborhoods...crack houses, pedophiles, etc...double standard, white privilege.

December 18, 2016 at 8:53 PM
Anonymous said...

You are correct to state that oaksville is a close-knot community and consist of outstanding people. However, the legion has been a problem for several years. I don't know of any other clubs in the area that consistently has gunfire every weekend and music so loud that people in the surrounding area complain. Have you ever tried to get through that area at night ? There are cars parked on both sides of the road that makes it barely passable. My sympathy to the people that live nearby. If it wasn't predominately black it would have been shut down before now.

December 18, 2016 at 9:00 PM
Anonymous said...

Should be 40 years old and up only permitted not 25yrs old

December 19, 2016 at 5:44 PM
Anonymous said...

I don't think it's an American legion anymore. I think they lost that status because of all the problems there.

December 19, 2016 at 9:19 PM
Anonymous said...

If they start shooting women at the re clubs then I old guess they will shut it down..but the legion on 50 in Salisbury,the pride club in crisfield and perhawkin rd legion all had shootings and black suspects..now.

December 21, 2016 at 10:04 PM

