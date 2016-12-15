Thursday, December 15, 2016
Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release
On Monday, December 12, 2016 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 year old Richard Dupree Haddaway of 6403 Cardinal Avenue, Seaford, Delaware. He was charged in connection with a Burglary and Theft that took place on October 31, 2016 at 6711 Whitley Road, Hurlock, Md. he was charged with First Degree Burglary, Third Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property over $500.00, 2 counts of Theft under $100.00 and 11 counts of Theft under $500.00. He was ordered held without Bond.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
hey jt, it seems as if mr culver has told mr Delmar to not print any more comments about the crimes at the civic center. in case you didn't know the head man of the maintenance was fired last week for renting tables and chairs from the cc and pocketing the money. apparently the cc mgt new about this but thought it was ok. now, there appear to be more involved than just MKA but no one is talking about it. have u heard anything.
sincerely Wicomico county employee and taxpayer
I can see that dudes gross man boob nipple
he needs his man boobs were he is going
Post a Comment