Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release


On Monday, December 12, 2016 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 year old Richard Dupree Haddaway of 6403 Cardinal Avenue, Seaford, Delaware. He was charged in connection with a Burglary and Theft that took place on October 31, 2016 at 6711 Whitley Road, Hurlock, Md. he was charged with First Degree Burglary, Third Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property over $500.00, 2 counts of Theft under $100.00 and 11 counts of Theft under $500.00. He was ordered held without Bond.
Anonymous said...

hey jt, it seems as if mr culver has told mr Delmar to not print any more comments about the crimes at the civic center. in case you didn't know the head man of the maintenance was fired last week for renting tables and chairs from the cc and pocketing the money. apparently the cc mgt new about this but thought it was ok. now, there appear to be more involved than just MKA but no one is talking about it. have u heard anything.
sincerely Wicomico county employee and taxpayer

December 15, 2016 at 4:36 PM
Anonymous said...

I can see that dudes gross man boob nipple

December 16, 2016 at 10:07 AM
Anonymous said...

he needs his man boobs were he is going

December 16, 2016 at 5:35 PM

