Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Wednesday, December 7, 2016 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on Race Street, Cambridge for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle the deputy detected an odor of marijuana and asked the operator 23 year old Eric Jamal Taylor of 701 Bayly Road, Cambridge, Md. to exit the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie which contained 23 grams of Marijuana. The suspect was arrested and charged with Possession of marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Driving without a Driver’s License, being the holder of a learners permit and operating a vehicle without supervision and being the holder of a learners permit and operating a vehicle without an authorized person in the vehicle. He was released by a court commissioner.
Legalize Weed! Go find some real criminals. Pathetic.
