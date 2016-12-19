Cracker Barrel The Latest

I always try to stay on the latest Cracker Barrel talk, and here it is. Since we know Americas best value inn has been sold to make way for Lidl to be built. Very early talks of making the circled property behind it as a potential Cracker Barrel location have begun.
Won't happen. Horrible spot, even if it does.
Cracker Barrel doesn't build on property without direct highway frontage. You can mark this off as just another rumor.
But there will be direct 13 access if plans go accodingly. A new road would be built between the Marshalls and lidl location
What is Lidl?
I disagree about the direct highway access. We eat at Cracker-barrel when we travel. They build them close to highways but not necessarily direct access. For instance Elkton,Md.
It's Aldi not lidl
wish that lidl was south salisbury - why does the north get all the food?
What is Aldi?
Aldi is a grocery store..like a save a lot..I'm dam mad there's no cracker barrel...not a fan of Bob Evans and don't like golden corral it's so bad!! And all the local diners seem to have critters from what I've seen and been told....so I don't go to them...need a decent southern home cooking place to eat!!! Was a big fan of poFolks..miss that place!!!
We have Sams Club and Walmart. Super Fresh and Giant Food have been gone from north Salisbury for years. The nearest Food Lion is in Delmar, DE. We need another store up here.
It's a grocery store. 4:03
Horse shit on a bun.I'll believe it when I see it.
If we had a builder supply store on the south side I would never go up north.
JT....3:18 & 3:29 got to be A$$BURROW minions again....ha ha ha you scooped him again! That really pisses him and tem off!!!!! LOVE IT!!!
Wait. What?!? Salisbury is getting an Aldi? How did I miss that. I'm not going to get excited about a Cracker Barrel until they do a grand opening.
3:34. You really need to check your spelling before posting on your own blog.
This is all rumor....there is nothing being done to locate the eatery here as of this date.
Aldi's is the best grocery store ever. Don't know it? Check out their homepage at https://www.aldi.us/. They even have a "New to ALDI?" tab. I am looking forward to it.
If they build there they won't last long. Out of site, out of mind!
WRONG--- Aldi is going on the corner of Dagsboro RD and 13 where the empty Pure gas station sits currently across from MD State police.
All you people commenting, saying he cant spell Aldi didnt even bother to Google Lidl. It IS a German grocery store.
There opening us stores
Lidl is a competitor of Aldi. Salisbury is getting an Aldi. He should have checked his facts. Google that. 🙄8:30
IMO (but who cares about my opinions) Cracker Barrel would be looking at 13/50, on either side of by-pass.
Jts dumbrern Albero and he can't spell for shit but if you want to complain about it then stfu and go read monoblog
so is it lidl or aldi, you bunch of geniouses?
7:28-I heard that one is going north and the other south.The north where you stated and the south one somewhere across from SU.
Both are coming to the Rt. 13 North corridor
2:16. When you try to insult someone, at least spell GENIUSES right. 👏🏻👏🏻🙄🙄
Why is this so hard to comprehend? Lidl is a grocery store. Aldi is a grocery store. They are both going to north Salisbury.
Why would they bring both?
7:28. No you're wrong. Google articles about Aldi/lidl coming to Salisbury. IF they do, it would be where Americas best value inn is and only one is coming not both. Get your facts straight.
8:24. No they're not only one is coming. Google it.
12:31- I did google it. Salisbury Independent-April 20, 2016- Jake Day approves Americas Best value Inn location for Lidl which will be built in 2018. DelmarvaNow July 2016 article however says that neither are approved, but are in the process. So who really knows until the building is actually built. Its better to not spread the word around here since people go on these blogs and tell how awful an experience they had at one and that we shouldnt get this or that. Bring it here, we need jobs.
I just went to an Aldi's across the bridge and frankly I am not impressed. It is nothing like Trader Joe's .
Aldi and Lidl are both coming here. Probably more than 1 Aldi.
