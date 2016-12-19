Monday, December 19, 2016

Cracker Barrel The Latest


I always try to stay on the latest Cracker Barrel talk, and here it is. Since we know Americas best value inn has been sold to make way for Lidl to be built. Very early talks of making the circled property behind it as a potential Cracker Barrel location have begun. 
Anonymous said...

Won't happen. Horrible spot, even if it does.

December 19, 2016 at 3:18 PM
Anonymous said...

Cracker Barrel doesn't build on property without direct highway frontage. You can mark this off as just another rumor.

December 19, 2016 at 3:29 PM
Jonathan Taylor said...

But there will be direct 13 access if plans go accodingly. A new road would be built between the Marshalls and lidl location

December 19, 2016 at 3:34 PM
Anonymous said...

What is Lidl?

December 19, 2016 at 3:38 PM
Anonymous said...

I disagree about the direct highway access. We eat at Cracker-barrel when we travel. They build them close to highways but not necessarily direct access. For instance Elkton,Md.

December 19, 2016 at 3:42 PM
Anonymous said...

It's Aldi not lidl

December 19, 2016 at 3:46 PM
Anonymous said...

wish that lidl was south salisbury - why does the north get all the food?

December 19, 2016 at 3:47 PM
Anonymous said...

What is Aldi?

December 19, 2016 at 4:03 PM
Anonymous said...

Aldi is a grocery store..like a save a lot..I'm dam mad there's no cracker barrel...not a fan of Bob Evans and don't like golden corral it's so bad!! And all the local diners seem to have critters from what I've seen and been told....so I don't go to them...need a decent southern home cooking place to eat!!! Was a big fan of poFolks..miss that place!!!

December 19, 2016 at 4:21 PM
Anonymous said...

We have Sams Club and Walmart. Super Fresh and Giant Food have been gone from north Salisbury for years. The nearest Food Lion is in Delmar, DE. We need another store up here.

December 19, 2016 at 4:43 PM
Anonymous said...

It's a grocery store. 4:03

December 19, 2016 at 4:50 PM
Anonymous said...

Horse shit on a bun.I'll believe it when I see it.

December 19, 2016 at 5:11 PM
Anonymous said...

If we had a builder supply store on the south side I would never go up north.

December 19, 2016 at 5:47 PM
Anonymous said...

JT....3:18 & 3:29 got to be A$$BURROW minions again....ha ha ha you scooped him again! That really pisses him and tem off!!!!! LOVE IT!!!

December 19, 2016 at 5:51 PM
Anonymous said...

Wait. What?!? Salisbury is getting an Aldi? How did I miss that. I'm not going to get excited about a Cracker Barrel until they do a grand opening.

December 19, 2016 at 6:39 PM
Anonymous said...

3:34. You really need to check your spelling before posting on your own blog.

December 19, 2016 at 8:36 PM
Anonymous said...

This is all rumor....there is nothing being done to locate the eatery here as of this date.

December 19, 2016 at 10:34 PM
Sharon Whitfill said...

Aldi's is the best grocery store ever. Don't know it? Check out their homepage at https://www.aldi.us/. They even have a "New to ALDI?" tab. I am looking forward to it.

December 19, 2016 at 10:52 PM
Anonymous said...

If they build there they won't last long. Out of site, out of mind!

December 19, 2016 at 11:20 PM
Anonymous said...

Anonymous Anonymous said...
It's Aldi not lidl

December 19, 2016 at 3:46 PM


WRONG--- Aldi is going on the corner of Dagsboro RD and 13 where the empty Pure gas station sits currently across from MD State police.

December 20, 2016 at 7:28 AM
Anonymous said...

All you people commenting, saying he cant spell Aldi didnt even bother to Google Lidl. It IS a German grocery store.

December 20, 2016 at 8:30 AM
Anonymous said...

There opening us stores

December 20, 2016 at 9:45 AM
Anonymous said...

Lidl is a competitor of Aldi. Salisbury is getting an Aldi. He should have checked his facts. Google that. 🙄8:30

December 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM
Anonymous said...

IMO (but who cares about my opinions) Cracker Barrel would be looking at 13/50, on either side of by-pass.

December 20, 2016 at 12:08 PM
Anonymous said...

Jts dumbrern Albero and he can't spell for shit but if you want to complain about it then stfu and go read monoblog

December 20, 2016 at 1:38 PM
Anonymous said...

so is it lidl or aldi, you bunch of geniouses?

December 20, 2016 at 2:16 PM
Anonymous said...

7:28-I heard that one is going north and the other south.The north where you stated and the south one somewhere across from SU.

December 20, 2016 at 3:15 PM
Anonymous said...

Both are coming to the Rt. 13 North corridor

December 20, 2016 at 8:24 PM
Anonymous said...

2:16. When you try to insult someone, at least spell GENIUSES right. 👏🏻👏🏻🙄🙄

December 20, 2016 at 10:09 PM
Anonymous said...

Why is this so hard to comprehend? Lidl is a grocery store. Aldi is a grocery store. They are both going to north Salisbury.

December 21, 2016 at 8:24 AM
Anonymous said...

Why would they bring both?

December 21, 2016 at 11:06 AM
Anonymous said...

7:28. No you're wrong. Google articles about Aldi/lidl coming to Salisbury. IF they do, it would be where Americas best value inn is and only one is coming not both. Get your facts straight.

December 21, 2016 at 12:30 PM
Anonymous said...

8:24. No they're not only one is coming. Google it.

December 21, 2016 at 12:31 PM
Anonymous said...

12:31- I did google it. Salisbury Independent-April 20, 2016- Jake Day approves Americas Best value Inn location for Lidl which will be built in 2018. DelmarvaNow July 2016 article however says that neither are approved, but are in the process. So who really knows until the building is actually built. Its better to not spread the word around here since people go on these blogs and tell how awful an experience they had at one and that we shouldnt get this or that. Bring it here, we need jobs.

December 22, 2016 at 8:48 AM
Anonymous said...

I just went to an Aldi's across the bridge and frankly I am not impressed. It is nothing like Trader Joe's .

December 22, 2016 at 3:28 PM
Anonymous said...

Aldi and Lidl are both coming here. Probably more than 1 Aldi.

December 22, 2016 at 7:35 PM

