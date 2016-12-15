Thursday, December 15, 2016

Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Student Threatens Staff

On Monday, December 5, 2016 the School Resource Deputy at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School arrested 19 year Sonia Nachole Morales of 416 Camper Street, Cambridge, Md. She is a student at the school and became upset with an administrator and picked up a pair of scissors and made a threatening remark. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a dangerous Weapon of School Property, Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing School Operations. She was released by a court commissioner.
Anonymous said...

19 years old ? Probably a freshman.

December 15, 2016 at 4:03 PM
Anonymous said...

Why is a 19 year old illegal allowed to attend high school? She must be a real dumb ass.

December 15, 2016 at 6:22 PM
Anonymous said...

There has to come a point where these kids need to be removed from school..not alternative school.they need to go home sit on thier butts and think about how they screwed themselves by acting out and then go get a GED.Keeping them in school to influence others is STUPID!!!!

December 15, 2016 at 6:49 PM
Anonymous said...

but who will tend to her 4 children if she is locked up

December 15, 2016 at 8:06 PM
Anonymous said...

Blame obama bc he feels black thug kids shouldnt be punished then wonder y they grow up killing peeps

December 15, 2016 at 9:40 PM
Anonymous said...

Is there an age limit to high school?

December 16, 2016 at 10:08 AM
Anonymous said...

Probably one of Obama's "dreamers."

December 16, 2016 at 2:32 PM
Anonymous said...

After they turn 18,they need to get out.Grown adults have no business in school with kids as young as 13/This is why my kid is in private school....I do not need some 20 yr old man stuck in 11th grade harassing my kid

December 18, 2016 at 3:32 PM
Anonymous said...

Did you hear MD just passes a new rule that if you get foodstamps you have to take a sub abuse course and a random drug test...
Love Trump.......

December 19, 2016 at 3:30 PM

