Bank Robbery Investigation Continuing

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Pnc south salisbury
Butt, Butt, Buit Jake Day said Crime is down is Salisbury
THUGS getting ready for Christmas!!!!!
Welcome to the Eastern Shore.
12:06 PM:You are welcome to leave at any time. One span of the Bay Bridge heads west. Crime is not limited to the Eastern Shore.
Maybe SU should buy the bank.
12:44. I plan on leaving. You want to help me move??? 😘
12:44. Look up Salisburys crime rates. It's listed in the top 10 ghetto places to live in Maryland. Get your head out of your ass. Crime is definitely not limited to the ES but it sure as hell happens a lot for a small town.
The mayor needs to be Arrested for not protecting the citizens.
I'm with 713
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Butt, Butt, Buit Jake Day said Crime is down is Salisbury
THUGS getting ready for Christmas!!!!!
Welcome to the Eastern Shore.
12:06 PM:
You are welcome to leave at any time. One span of the Bay Bridge heads west. Crime is not limited to the Eastern Shore.
Maybe SU should buy the bank.
12:44. I plan on leaving. You want to help me move??? 😘
12:44. Look up Salisburys crime rates. It's listed in the top 10 ghetto places to live in Maryland. Get your head out of your ass. Crime is definitely not limited to the ES but it sure as hell happens a lot for a small town.
The mayor needs to be Arrested for not protecting the citizens.
I'm with 713
Post a Comment