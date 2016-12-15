Thursday, December 15, 2016

Anyone Hear The Boom?

Anonymous said...

Yes, freaked my kid out

December 15, 2016 at 7:52 PM
Anonymous said...

Real loud here in eden shook the house

December 15, 2016 at 8:17 PM
Anonymous said...

Holy crap did I.People all the way to Nanticoke heard it.

December 15, 2016 at 8:26 PM
Anonymous said...

Vienna .loud.

December 15, 2016 at 8:35 PM
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Hurlock to..

December 15, 2016 at 9:37 PM
Anonymous said...

UFO's entering the atmosphere.

December 15, 2016 at 9:58 PM
Anonymous said...

HeBron

December 15, 2016 at 11:14 PM
Anonymous said...

ernlor said...

What was it?

December 16, 2016 at 12:21 AM
Anonymous said...

That officially makes us an unpopulated area according to federal protocol.

December 16, 2016 at 1:14 AM
Anonymous said...

A lady in Fruitland area heard it.

December 16, 2016 at 9:47 AM
Anonymous said...

Heard an airplane as sound receded...

December 16, 2016 at 1:27 PM
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

December 16, 2016 at 3:20 PM
Anonymous said...

