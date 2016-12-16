America How Ashamed Our Founding Fathers Would Be

I have never in my lifetime witnessed such a display of poor sportsmanship than the one exhibited by the liberal democrats in this Country. 8 years we have suffered under Obama dividing this Country like no other President before and yet conservatives accepted the defeats and moved on to trying to shape the Country the best they could with what was available to them.
This disgusting un-American display by the left shows exactly why we elected Trump. We are tired of the crybaby liberal mindset thar can't accept they lost. Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States,and all your protest rallies, threatening state electors to switch their vote,blaming Russia for Clinton losing mean nothing. They do however show what a bunch of whiny ass people liberals are.
I thought this was a news blog...or is it someones opinion?
His fat ass will be crying when they cut his foodstamps
Totally agree JT. As for you anonymous 8:03 it is his blog and he can post whatever he wants. I hardly ever agree with what he says but he is spot on about Trump and the whiny liberal Democraps.
Absolute Fact! Never seen such an embarrassing display! Never seen so many people wanting a presidential elect want to fail! It is so sad!
The liberals are completely out of touch with reality and still must believe what that lying Obama and the Clinton's have to say. I would be embarrassed to admit I was a democrat if I was actually dumb enough to be one.
Great article.....all they need are pacifiers and coloring books.... LOL
9:25 are you dumb you all wanted Obama to fail
Be careful Jonathan what you wish for by the time Donald Trump is done the rich are going to be richer, the poor, poorer, the environment is going to be a disaster, the interest rates including those on credit cards are going to be through the roof. There will be race wars. Trump was the lesser of two evils but he is not this country's savior. And btw our founding fathers would be proud, it is our right to hold our elected leaders to a high standard and what I have seen so far of trump I'm not impressed. Hopefully I will be proven wrong. And since you are such a Trump supporter take some time and lay out what he has done that has made you such a right winger, defend Trump now that is something I would like to read.
You are wrong to blame President Obama for what you say "a display of poor sportsmanship." People are responsible for their own words and deeds. People need to stop blaming Obama for everything. President Obama has done so many good things for this country but people like you are so disrespectful towards him. If you want to blame someone, blame the ignorant ones who are doing such stupid, crazy things. People like you elected a man who is racist, a bully, arrogant, etc., but you don't see that. The American people made it through the other Presidents and we will surely make it with this buffoon being the next president. The election is over and its time to move on. Besides, he can't do no more than what Congress will/won't allow him to do.
You are so right. Our founding fathers would be so ashamed of how President Obama has been disrespected. Our founding fathers would be shocked to know that the president elect will be leading this country. Oh yes indeed they would be shocked that this president elect can be president when he has so many lawsuits, including his harassment/assault on women, but to people like you, it's ok. And yet, these same people want to crucify Bill Cosby. Hmmmm...what would our founding fathers think?
Trump will do such a great job that even the liberal left will have to admit he is a great President.
7:41
"it is our right to hold our elected leaders to a higher standard".
Sure didn't hold the community organizer accountable.
8:17
"People need to stop blaming Obama for everything".
Yet the failed sitting person that you recognize as president has blamed President Bush for everything until Trump came along. He is so jealous he now points the finger at President-Elect Trump, because has not any good things for this country
I must agree that Obama has done more to divide this country and create race tensions than anything else he's done in office.
You all know that the "founding fathers" we're all rich white men. George Washington is still the most wealthy president to serve our country.
Hamilton the musical on broadway is not real. Washington owned slaves and he didn't have a blind trust run his affairs while in office.
The options for leaders:
College education with no practical experience.
Or, men and women that have applied their knowledge, made mistakes, and have become successful and productive.
So it doesn't bother you that Russia chose our president? So it doesn't bother you that Clinton won by popular vote? So it doesn't bother you that your vote = 0 because all of Maryland's electoral votes are going to Clinton? I stopped reading Albero's site because he published so much fake news that was anti-Clinton. I would have accepted the results had Romney won 4 years ago but Trump is a scammer and a lot of you are very misinformed. Believe me you will be sorry eventually.
5:51 Smart people wanted him to fail, you are right. He said from the get go that he wanted to fundamentally change America. He spouted Marxist and Socialist ideas and policies throughout his campaign. That part, sure, any smart American would want those policies to fail. Unfortunately, he got his horrible health care bill passed, and some executive actions that will hopefully be stricken down when the new administration starts. He was unqualified to lead a nation from the get go, and he showed that throughout his 8 years in office.
7:41 How are we supposed to judge a career Private sector business man on his policies, when he has no track record? That is what people are failing to get... this is not your normal career politician, and judgement shouldn't be made until he starts serving this nation.
8:17 Should we go back to blaming Bush? Why can't Obama hold blame for his rhetoric, horrible domestic and foreign policies, and dividing this country on racial and religious lines? I may not like Trump, but anyone who says he's a racist, a bigot, etc is clearly just following their parties news rhetoric and doesn't think for themselves.
8:27 No, our founding father's would be ashamed of Obama wiping his ass with our Constitution. He was supposed to have a history as a Constitution Lawyer, but I guess he missed a few classes. It is the federal governments SOLE responsibility to uphold our Constitution, and protect the rights of us, the citizens. That's it. It is not their job to provide welfare, create policies regarding education, health care and insurance, gun laws, etc. They are here to protect our rights and freedoms, and his administration has done a horrible job at that. Good riddance.
Bill Cosby, a true piece of shit.
"a racist, a bully, arrogant, etc.", yep that's Barack Obama, the worst president in history. A token pawn built up by George Soros, a totally incompetent individual elected to office because he lied about change, because he was partially black, and because blacks are too dumb to realize the Democratic Party is still holding them as slaves. He has stooped to a new low by demeaning an incoming president unlike any other president ever did. His Affordable Care Act is a total failure. His Iran deal a total failure. His efforts to build the US economy a total failure. His racism towards whites blatantly evident. His disdain towards law enforcement blatantly evident. A lying, corrupt, self-loathing, inept person. Good riddance.
LOL those who think obama has done any good for anything much less the country are complete and utter ignoramuses. obama has never done ONE positive thing his entire foul life. He's an evil wicked person whose only accomplishment is he lies well. Anyone who defends him are only showing just what a horrid person they are.
8:17 if you had one drop of moral blood in your body you would be ashamed of yourself. Absolutely ashamed. How you can defend a liar only proves what a disturbed immoral person you are. I don't know who the hell raises people like 8:17 but it's disturbing that parents don't teach children to value honesty. It's sickening and all that is wrong with the youth today. Defending a liar 8:17! You are disgusting. A putrid stain on society.
Yeah right Obama's done so many good things. CAN'T YOU PEOPLE EVER EVER STOP LYING. This is the problem with you Obama idolizes. You can't stop with that lying you all get to doing.
So dishonest. I bet your stinking ass didn't say a word when all Obama has done is blame Bush. Hypocrite. You take after Obama. Full of shit.
9:44 Russia did not choose our President. Working class, non union, tax paying citizens CHOSE our President. Keep reading into the fake news you throw out. This was a statement by ALL working class men, no matter their color, women, no matter their color.... who were fed up with the over reaching administration, under Obama's watch. I mean, you had a "leader" tell the American people that in order to see what was in a bill, they had to pass it. Ummm, no, that's not how AMERICA is supposed to work. I personally know 35+ LEGAL immigrants who voted for Trump. Because this ILLEGAL BS needs to stop. You have people HERE, in our local area, who work under false names, claim enough dependents to not pay taxes, then apply (AND receive) government benefits under multiple names. Imagine if that money could be used to help the people who TRULY need it. If LAWS, REGULATIONS, ETC would finally be followed, everyone could have their cake and eat it too. Until the career moochers pull their heads out of their collective asses, this will never happen and the democrats will continue to blame greedy business, and the right will continue to blame everything else. The American PRIVATE citizens are the ones who lose. Public sector citizens will stick with their government, since their entire career and existence is a handout.
My point has been made with all the previous comments, Obama has destroyed the country by dividing us. Enough said. I'll beat you liberals to the punch, it's someone else fault!
8:56. Not me!!! He's s big orange buffoon!!
Stfu
I never wanted Obama to fail. I accept loss and hope for the best. My spouse voted for Obama and I voted the other way and after 8 years of back tracking to the worse racial tension our country has seen in 30 years it is safe to say we both proudly voted for Trump
And it was a white leader that caused a civil war to stop racism dumbass!
9:44. I totally agree with you. Joe's site is nothing but pure hate and racism. These people think The Donald is the coming of Christ. They'll see once he's in office he's a true politician and nothing more. His being elected has divided this country like never before.
Who is doing the dividing? You have been watching Alex Jones way too much. Can't see that trump Ryan and McConnell are turning the country over to the oil companies? When you have no retirement income and no health insurance nastiness then you will see who destroyed the country.
Ohhhhhh
I guess the Race baiter Obama holder sharpton blm lib college prof cnn msnbc had nothing to do with how this country going down the. Shitter take your head out of anti american hillays ASS.
A racist, bully, arrogant, I think the person was talking about Trump and I agree. Trump...the worst president elect, ever.
Trump believes in We Can! American ends in I Can. Republican ends in I Can! Democrats ends in RATS! Go Figure!
I think the founding fathers would be more ashamed of your fat ass and your heckling people who don't see things your way. But I bet we all can agree that you never met a pizza you didn't like
Fuck I Joe....
The pics i have seen ur fat ass has NO room to talk.
No? Really? Put the bottle down and read. He was talking about Trump, but he was inaccurate, as are you. Keep sucking that tax payer teat though.
Typical... judging someone on the color of their skin.
Bye Felicia!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
