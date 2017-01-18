Susie Stiltner Missing

Imagine the person you love more than anyone in life just vanishing without a trace. You never hear their voice again or see their face, hear them tell you they love you. Now imagine 4 years going by and not knowing where this person is. This is the lift that the loved ones of Susie deal with every day of their lives since she went missing. I ask you please if you know anything or heard anything about Susie, call the police or leave me an anonymous comment and I will share it with them..
9 comments:
There is woman in Crisfield area that is really rough looking..she bums cigarettes and rides a bike..she is living with some strange old guys and doesn't talk to people..she looks similar to her but really hard looking..wondering if it's her...
JT look into above more-3:22! Wouldn't that be something! You know stranger things have happened.
Sadly i think she is dead. Wonder why we never saw her on t.v. Who investigated this case??? Why no police action ? She is someones child
2:48 You are right this is the first I heard about this I do not get the police not looking for her. Keep up the good work Mr. Taylor people need to REAL news.
3:22 I know who you are talking about-she rides a bike everywhere,I have seen her as far out as Hopewell too.Her hair IS red but its a dark auburn shade.I doubt its her because I can't see her not contacting her kids or mother but its worth checking out with CPD.
I am a psychic and I have not been able to communicate with her.That usually means that person is not deceased.
I am a psychic and I have not been able to communicate with her.That usually means that person is not deceased.
Anyway I do a novena and get some prayer candles for this tragic story to come to a conclusion so her family can rest knowing the truth of her disappearance.
I believe she is deceased. I wish the police would work this case and give the family some closure. I believe this woman could not fall completely off the grid as she has. I see the Sheriff's Office must have more important things to do. Just sad.
Another flubbed murder investigation. I hope the family ask to see the case file. It is about three pages thick. Sickening !
