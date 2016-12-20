Tuesday, December 20, 2016

CORRECTIONAL OFFICER GREGORY COLLINS UNSOLVED HOMICIDE


Anonymous said...

DISGUSTING THAT MSP HAVENT SOLVED THIS ,D I S G U S T I N G ....

August 5, 2016 at 5:17 PM
Anonymous said...

Do you think they read fuc*ing minds you dumb fuc*!! Do you think they were there and saw it happen you Dumb Fuc*!!

August 5, 2016 at 8:40 PM
Anonymous said...

They know who did it, just don't have the evidence to make a case.

August 6, 2016 at 10:25 AM
Anonymous said...

Who ?

August 6, 2016 at 11:34 AM
Anonymous said...

I guess bc its a CO no big deal HUH ASSWIPE.

August 6, 2016 at 11:35 AM
Anonymous said...

If they know who it is waterboard his punk ass.

Trump 2016.

August 6, 2016 at 1:49 PM
Anonymous said...

The high degree of burden of proof actually prevents a lot of innocent people from going to jail.It also allows guilty people to never be charged.

August 6, 2016 at 2:42 PM
Anonymous said...

Fuck that bullshit give me 5.

August 8, 2016 at 1:20 AM
Anonymous said...

MSP
cant solve crimes but write one hell of a SPEEDING TIX ?.

August 8, 2016 at 1:21 AM
Anonymous said...

Probably a inmate or another officer upset about something going on in jail..they got someone to off him.

December 20, 2016 at 12:57 PM
Anonymous said...

Damn shame then again why let a bunch of ticket writers solve a murder this co is the brother of a assist principle im dorchester county and military hey MSP WAKE THE FUCK UP.

December 20, 2016 at 2:22 PM
Anonymous said...

DID they look at the camera that is on the vienna bridge that could show traffic both directions that night ???

December 20, 2016 at 2:24 PM
Anonymous said...

Sad sad sad
If it was a cop it would have been solved within minutes.

December 20, 2016 at 5:24 PM
the truth hurts said...

This case needs to be re open i am emailing gov hogan.

December 21, 2016 at 8:58 AM
Anonymous said...

It amazes me the mass of uneducated, ignorant people in this area who can't respond on your site without ranting and using vulgarity. Is their vocabulary that limited or do they speak from such evil hearts. I love your site but so hoping you'd ask them to leave off the cursing as we start out the New Year..Thanks John

December 21, 2016 at 4:20 PM
Anonymous said...

4:20-I've learned to take the good with the bad & get what I could from those comments.A lot of it has to do with the frustration of unsolved crimes,which is upsetting.We can only hope that karma caught up to the perps & they got punished in some other way.

December 22, 2016 at 5:11 PM

