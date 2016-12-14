Downtown Planters Have To Go..

I think one of the major issues is we must convince people that our Downtown is a legitimate location for fun and food, and I think that unless you are someone with knowledge of our efforts down there, you would never think to drive down there looking for food or fun like Roadie Joe's. I have driven Downtown 2 weekend in a row on Friday and Saturday night and have seen good crowds at Mojos and Market Street, but not so much on the plaza. One thing I believe needs to happen is a sign or something alerting people to the fact Maya Bellas and Main Roots and other places are down in the plaza
.
I also have said I am not a fan of the planters and trees blocking up the plaza. It is great to look at but functionality wise it provides nowhere for people to park to check these places out. The photo above shows how it is now and again look at photo below from the best years of Downtown.
This is what we need again, the ability for traffic to flow in front of the stores and get some real activity down there.
31 comments:
Interesting concept... I avoid the area because I cant drive through, but if they allowed you to drive through and park in front of businesses, I would definitely do it. Nobody wants to look for parking, then walk to get where you're going when you have no time.
The x idiot mayors plan was to keep people out of that area bc he is Anti Buissness and wants LOW INCOME housing so lets see what the NEW mayor does.
I agree to congested with decorative pots everywhere, clean it out so traffic can move freely through there!
Where is jake day!.
Honestly I do not recall who the mayor was when the obstacle course was designed on the plaza.
Those ugly planters need to GO!!!
I believe this mess was put there by the same Mayor you allowed the mess on E. Isabella St. most ridiculous mess to drive through anywhere!
Clear the crap out of the street and put in outlets.I absolutely know that a mini Burlington would be a sensation in Salisbury.On second thought maybe not because the parking lots will no longer be available.
Hey big boy who don't you hitch your scooter up to them planters and drag them out?
Y are jan comments up on this post ?
I won't patronize Salisbury at night until the crime is addressed by law enforcement and city government.
9:48
You beat me to it. When thinking how ridiculous the plaza is with all the obstruction, I thought of Isabella. What a waste of money for that nonsense that is hateful to the eyes too. Isabella was ruined due to residents speeding complaints. Has not helped a bit, put a patrol unit there on occasion and violators will be looking for it each time they pass through. As for as downtown, it is a main street, not a plaza. These leaders that are "put" in positions usually have never accomplished anything, therefore never will. Just yes men idiots looking for attention. Wonder why? If I had a helicopter and you nuts put a landing pad with my name on it, there is nothing in that area I desire or need.
Crime will never be addressed in Salisbury until law enforcement stops treating the people who are not afraid of reporting the crime like they are bothering them by reporting it.Then when the innocent person defends themselves against the same people they have been reporting, they are made out to be the bad guy.In other words, don't hold your breath!Been there done that one!
The truth is Mayor day does not want anyone down there so the property value goes DOWN and then its snatched up by his real estate friends , the POS Jim Ireton did the same thing.
GI Jake making traffic go the opposite way. Just another Dunn deal do over.
those planters are ugly and clunky, makes the entire space look stupid.
Plus get rid of WMDT, the dentist office, the barber, the spa and nail place and the bridal shop since they offer no entertainment value. "Hey lets go downtown tonight" "Are we going to shopping?" "NO, we're getting a root canal"
Don't know if it will ever return to the glory days of years long ago, but, those planters and mess are no more than a space waste! Get them out of the way and allow parking, might increase visitors. TRY SOMETHING DAY....present mess ain't workin'!!!!
I hate to tell you but removing those planters is not going to help downtown. There are too many homeless people downtown and what businesses are down there people want to go to. There are bigger issues than those planters.
I believe that 7:20. Day just like Ireton are tools to special interest. Nothing but 2 tools.
Maybe just to make travel across town easier,but the parking lot has been taken.A full size Burlington needs to be put on the old mall site.What are investors confronted with when they show interest in our area? Tax breaks,water and sewer reductions or zilch?
looks like the fire lane in front of Wal-Mart
The planters serve as dope stashes and urine pots for the frequent plaza dweller and country club consumer.
When the new section 8 housing goes in you better really watch out. If you think it's dangerous down there now wait til the mayor's buddies get done with their subsidized housing. If I owned a business down there i'd be hauling ass.
I honestly believe police are afraid to patrol areas that could be dangerous. In Salisbury we have city, county, and state police but no one should go out at night because cops never seem to be around. We have hundreds of cops in Wicomico County -where are they?
Those planters are the only attractive things downtown.
8:23 PM: Read each agencies calls for service logs. That will answer your question. Much of their time is wasted on dumb calls from dumb citizens.
Downtown has never been better. More people came to 3rd Friday in October than went to downtown in an entire year 3 years ago. Things couldn't be better.
My heart sinks every time I see that photo.Mom and dad did all of our Christmas shopping on that strip while my brother and I went to the movies at either the Boulevard,Ulman,or Wicomico Theaters.
Cancel water issue in vienna water on.
Cancel water issue in vienna water on.
Post a Comment