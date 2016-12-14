Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Downtown Planters Have To Go..

I think one of the major issues is we must convince people that our Downtown is a legitimate location for fun and food, and I think that unless you are someone with knowledge of our efforts down there, you would never think to drive down there looking for food or fun like Roadie Joe's. I have driven Downtown 2 weekend in a row on Friday and Saturday night and have seen good crowds at Mojos and Market Street, but not so much on the plaza. One thing I believe needs to happen is a sign or something alerting people to the fact Maya Bellas and Main Roots and other places are down in the plaza

I also have said I am not a fan of the planters and trees blocking up the plaza. It is great to look at but functionality wise it provides nowhere for people to park to check these places out. The photo above shows how it is now and again look at photo below from the best years of Downtown.

 

 This is what we need again, the ability for traffic to flow in front of the stores and get some real activity down there.
Anonymous said...

Interesting concept... I avoid the area because I cant drive through, but if they allowed you to drive through and park in front of businesses, I would definitely do it. Nobody wants to look for parking, then walk to get where you're going when you have no time.

January 14, 2016 at 11:43 AM
the truth hurts said...

The x idiot mayors plan was to keep people out of that area bc he is Anti Buissness and wants LOW INCOME housing so lets see what the NEW mayor does.

January 14, 2016 at 12:16 PM
Anonymous said...

I agree to congested with decorative pots everywhere, clean it out so traffic can move freely through there!

January 14, 2016 at 2:36 PM
Anonymous said...

Where is jake day!.

January 14, 2016 at 3:30 PM
Anonymous said...

Honestly I do not recall who the mayor was when the obstacle course was designed on the plaza.

January 14, 2016 at 7:41 PM
Anonymous said...

Those ugly planters need to GO!!!

January 14, 2016 at 9:43 PM
Anonymous said...

I believe this mess was put there by the same Mayor you allowed the mess on E. Isabella St. most ridiculous mess to drive through anywhere!

January 15, 2016 at 9:48 AM
Anonymous said...

Clear the crap out of the street and put in outlets.I absolutely know that a mini Burlington would be a sensation in Salisbury.On second thought maybe not because the parking lots will no longer be available.

January 16, 2016 at 8:41 PM
Anonymous said...

Hey big boy who don't you hitch your scooter up to them planters and drag them out?

January 16, 2016 at 10:27 PM
Anonymous said...

Y are jan comments up on this post ?

December 14, 2016 at 6:01 PM
Anonymous said...

I won't patronize Salisbury at night until the crime is addressed by law enforcement and city government.

December 14, 2016 at 6:49 PM
Anonymous said...

9:48
You beat me to it. When thinking how ridiculous the plaza is with all the obstruction, I thought of Isabella. What a waste of money for that nonsense that is hateful to the eyes too. Isabella was ruined due to residents speeding complaints. Has not helped a bit, put a patrol unit there on occasion and violators will be looking for it each time they pass through. As for as downtown, it is a main street, not a plaza. These leaders that are "put" in positions usually have never accomplished anything, therefore never will. Just yes men idiots looking for attention. Wonder why? If I had a helicopter and you nuts put a landing pad with my name on it, there is nothing in that area I desire or need.

December 15, 2016 at 6:02 AM
Anonymous said...

Crime will never be addressed in Salisbury until law enforcement stops treating the people who are not afraid of reporting the crime like they are bothering them by reporting it.Then when the innocent person defends themselves against the same people they have been reporting, they are made out to be the bad guy.In other words, don't hold your breath!Been there done that one!

December 15, 2016 at 6:45 AM
Anonymous said...

The truth is Mayor day does not want anyone down there so the property value goes DOWN and then its snatched up by his real estate friends , the POS Jim Ireton did the same thing.

December 15, 2016 at 7:20 AM
Anonymous said...

GI Jake making traffic go the opposite way. Just another Dunn deal do over.

December 15, 2016 at 8:04 AM
Anonymous said...

those planters are ugly and clunky, makes the entire space look stupid.

December 15, 2016 at 8:26 AM
Anonymous said...

Plus get rid of WMDT, the dentist office, the barber, the spa and nail place and the bridal shop since they offer no entertainment value. "Hey lets go downtown tonight" "Are we going to shopping?" "NO, we're getting a root canal"

December 15, 2016 at 8:48 AM
Anonymous said...

Don't know if it will ever return to the glory days of years long ago, but, those planters and mess are no more than a space waste! Get them out of the way and allow parking, might increase visitors. TRY SOMETHING DAY....present mess ain't workin'!!!!

December 15, 2016 at 9:50 AM
Anonymous said...

I hate to tell you but removing those planters is not going to help downtown. There are too many homeless people downtown and what businesses are down there people want to go to. There are bigger issues than those planters.

December 15, 2016 at 9:58 AM
Anonymous said...

I believe that 7:20. Day just like Ireton are tools to special interest. Nothing but 2 tools.

December 15, 2016 at 12:22 PM
Anonymous said...

Maybe just to make travel across town easier,but the parking lot has been taken.A full size Burlington needs to be put on the old mall site.What are investors confronted with when they show interest in our area? Tax breaks,water and sewer reductions or zilch?

December 15, 2016 at 4:30 PM
Anonymous said...

looks like the fire lane in front of Wal-Mart

December 15, 2016 at 4:30 PM
Anonymous said...

The planters serve as dope stashes and urine pots for the frequent plaza dweller and country club consumer.

December 15, 2016 at 4:54 PM
Anonymous said...

When the new section 8 housing goes in you better really watch out. If you think it's dangerous down there now wait til the mayor's buddies get done with their subsidized housing. If I owned a business down there i'd be hauling ass.

December 15, 2016 at 8:15 PM
Anonymous said...

I honestly believe police are afraid to patrol areas that could be dangerous. In Salisbury we have city, county, and state police but no one should go out at night because cops never seem to be around. We have hundreds of cops in Wicomico County -where are they?

December 15, 2016 at 8:23 PM
Anonymous said...

Those planters are the only attractive things downtown.

December 15, 2016 at 10:43 PM
Anonymous said...

8:23 PM: Read each agencies calls for service logs. That will answer your question. Much of their time is wasted on dumb calls from dumb citizens.

December 16, 2016 at 8:44 AM
Anonymous said...

Downtown has never been better. More people came to 3rd Friday in October than went to downtown in an entire year 3 years ago. Things couldn't be better.

December 16, 2016 at 9:01 PM
Anonymous said...

My heart sinks every time I see that photo.Mom and dad did all of our Christmas shopping on that strip while my brother and I went to the movies at either the Boulevard,Ulman,or Wicomico Theaters.

December 18, 2016 at 3:42 PM
Anonymous said...

