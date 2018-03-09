Mike McDermott Another Example Of Poor Decision Making

In an effort to show you some poor decisions that Mike McDermott has made to show why he should not be making decisions in Annapolis, I want to share a a story from a Mother who had dealings with him as a Deputy.
The Lady had a Daughter by a Deputy Buddy of McDermott, but due to Marital problems they divorced and the Daughter had nothing to do with her Father. The new Husband of the Lady legally adopted her Daughter and was the only Father the Girl wanted.
Well it seems that one day according to the Mother, at Stephen Decatur High School McDermott shows up goes to the girls classroom and tells her her Father needs to see her. The girl thinking the man she considered her Father was in trouble gathered her stuff up and started to follow Deputy McDermott out of the School.
The birth Father had tried to come get her before which had prompted the girls Mother to alert the School that he had no legal rights according to the Courts to be there. That day Ms McHenry happened to be in the Office and saw McDermott escorting her out of the School and knowing of the issues immediately stopped McDermott from leaving the School with her.
The Mother was called and was mortified to find that McDermott without finding out all the information about the circumstances had decided to help his buddy out at the Sheriff's Department by coming to the School to get her .
Ask yourself is this the kind of person you want as a State Senator? one that can't even use good judgement to find out all the particulars before doing something like that?
4 comments:
He does what he wants, when he wants, however he wants......pompous ass
Your right 2:03 and unfortunately no one at the sheriff's office is going to try and stop him.... Wasn't there a show on cable called Fear factor ? Lol
I'm a fourth generation family member here in Worcester County if Mike McDermott get elected to the State Senate I'm packing my family up and moving out of Worcester County and I won't be settling in Somerset or Wicomico counties. McDermott will stir you right in the face and lie to you as if he was talking to a stranger. He is not the person I want representing me or any of my family in Annaplois.
A father is a good judge of charcter when it comes to their kids. McDermott own father wouldn't even vote for him when he ran for Mayor of Pocomoke.
