Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Disillusioned

If you notice a lack of interest from me in doing this, its for a very clear reason. I am totally and utterly disillusioned with the Democrat people in this Country. I have been friends with many, and have worked to help get some in Office but I have seen such vitriol from this group that I no longer see them the same. It is painful to me to see people I had respect for become this frothing group of miscreants that are buying into the media lies, and the misinformation simply because they didn't get Hillary as they were expecting. They have honestly lost their minds and no longer have any sense left.

I'm telling you honestly it really hurts me as a person because there are many I thought highly of, but after this I just do not. If you don't like President Trump that's fine, then work harder next election cycle to help who you want to win, but to become this group of nonsense refusing to work together shows who is and who isn't the real Americans.

I just am blown away by this behavior and just need to be away from the computer to not have to see the nonsense they spew. Trump supporters know he is trying to make the Country great again by being pro law enforcement, and keeping radical Muslims from coming into this Country. The Muslim religion is not one of peace. I cannot tolerate unreasonable people, and if that means I lose friendships of people I used to think highly of.....then so be it
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Suspects Sought In Wicomico Homicide

January 31, 2017
(Salisbury, MD) – As Maryland State Police continue to investigate a homicide in Wicomico County on the night of December 26, 2016 that claimed the life of a 31 year old man, a reward of up to $2,000 is offered for any information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect involved.

The victim, identified as James Edward Joyce, 31, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead while in route to Peninsula Regional Medical Center the night of the incident.  The autopsy report ruled his death as homicide by gunshot wound.  Investigators remain uncertain whether the victim was the intended target during the home invasion.

The second victim, identified as Joyce’s mother, Hilda Barkley, 56, of Salisbury, sustained two gunshot wounds. She was treated for her injuries at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and later released.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2016, police officers from the Salisbury City Police Department were flagged down in the area of the 700 block of Baker Street in Salisbury by an individual who reported the shooting inside a nearby two-story apartment on Baker Street in Salisbury. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called by the Salisbury City Police Department to lead the investigation.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury City Police Department continue to obtain additional information. Police believe there may be more than one suspect involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.  A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads investigators to the arrest of those responsible for this murder.  Callers may remain confidential.

Second Civil War Is Upon Us

It is time for our society to acknowledge a sad truth: America is currently fighting its second Civil War.
In fact, with the obvious and enormous exception of attitudes toward slavery, Americans are more divided morally, ideologically and politically today than they were during the Civil War. For that reason, just as the Great War came to be known as World War I once there was World War II, the Civil War will become known as the First Civil War when more Americans come to regard the current battle as the Second Civil War.

read more here
Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  January 30, 2017
Time: 9:18 am
Location / Address:  31201 Coveys Landing Road, Cordova
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 20' x 10' wood frame shed
Owner / Occupants: Owner:  Kenny Secrist Occupants:  Harry & Catherine Harris
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000.00   Contents: $2,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Cordova VFD
# of Alarms: 1    # Of Firefighters: 19 
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By:  Occupant
Area of Origin: Shed's interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: None
Easton Police Press Release



Why Do You Lock Your Doors Liberals?


Denton Police Need Your Help

Can anyone identify either of these women? We need to speak with them in reference to an incident that occurred at Walmart. Please give us a call at 410-479-1414 or send us an email to tips@dentonmdpolice.com and refer to case number 1701270029.
Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE
___________________
WARRANT SERVICE: On January 25, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Jordan, 27 of Easton, MD on an outstanding warrant issued on December 14, 2016 from the Talbot County Circuit Court. The warrant charged Jordan with numerous controlled dangerous substance violations. Jordan was held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.
WARRANT SERVICE: On January 23, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Jorian Travon Edwards, 21 of Easton, MD on two Circuit Court Bench Warrants for failure to appear. The original charges were for burglary, theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia. Edwards was held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond pending an appearance before the Circuit Court Judge for a bond review.
WARRANT SERVICE: On January 24, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served James Kenneth Cannon, 29 of Preston, MD with a Fugitive Warrant for violation of probation in the State of Missouri. Cannon was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center where he was ordered held on no bond pending an extradition hearing in the District Court for Talbot County.
TRESPASSING ARREST: On January 25, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle parked at Kingston Landing during hours the Landing is posted closed to the public. Maria Frances Taylor-Jones, 21 and Thomas Anthony Healy III, 26 both of Easton, MD were issued criminal citations for trespassing. Both Taylor-Jones and Healy were released after signing their citations and ordered to leave the Landing.
CDS ARREST/WARRANT SERVICE: On January 25, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation. Deputies determined the driver of the vehicle, Ronald James Davis 26, of Pittsville, MD had a suspended driver’s license. A search of the vehicle was conducted and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized. As a result, Davis and a passenger in the vehicle, Kimberly Diaz 21, of Willards, MD were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. Davis was also charged with driving on a suspended license. Diaz was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants in Worcester County. Diaz was ordered held on $5,000 bond pending a bond review in the District Court. Davis was taken before the District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance.
CDS ARREST: On January 26, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Chevy Impala for an equipment violation in the area of Elliott Road and Dover Road. The driver was identified as Ni’aisa Monique Carroll, 18 of Ridgely, MD. Based on information gained during the traffic stop Deputies requested the assistance of Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Fred” for a scan of the vehicle. K-9 “Fred” alerted to the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and a search of the vehicle revealed an amount of marijuana was located. Carroll was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released upon her signature.
Monday, January 30, 2017

Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office

Press Release

 

     On Monday 1-30-17 at about 1014 Hrs. Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Rt. 113 Southbound just south of Lambertson Rd. for a fatal motor vehicle collision.

A pickup truck operated by James C. Drewry 74 of Chesapeake Va. Was south on Rt. 113 south of Lambertson Rd. the vehicle left the roadway and entered the shoulder. The vehicle struck a tree and a telephone pole and overturned. Mr. Drewry was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, Cora Drewry, was transported to P.R.M.C. with non-life threatening injuries.

 

The Worcester County Crash reconstruction unit is currently investigating the crash. If anyone has information regarding the crash please call the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112

Bomb Threat Crisfield High

We need everyone's help to spread the message. We have had a bomb threat at Crisfield High School. We are taking the threat seriously and have evacuated all students and staff but the building must be checked for devices. We will be dismissing as soon as we can get buses to the area. Parents please do not come to the school as you will not be allowed on premises. Those who do not normally ride a bus will be housed on a bus until parents show up to pick the children up. please stay tune for updates and we will be sending Robo calls as well.
Parents who want to pick up students can come to Franklin Avenue and pick up your child. Buses will be on that road as well.
MSP DUI Arrests

Salisbury Barrack DUI Arrests from 1/20/17 through 1/27/2017:

Jaclyn Nicole Alexander  26yoa  Salisbury, MD

Leroy Howard Nichols  51yoa  Salisbury, MD

Daniela G. Castillo Chavez  24yoa  Salisbury, MD

Tyler Downs Truitt  32yoa  Salisbury, MD

Gregory Maurice Jones  47yoa  Salisbury, MD

Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Perdue Associates Raise 22,337 For Wicomico County

March of Dimes

SALISBURY, MD — Perdue Farms’ associates from the Salisbury, Md., processing plant and the corporate office raised a combined $22,337 for the 2016 Wicomico County March of Dimes campaign to support the March of Dimes’ fight against premature birth and birth defects. Since 2001, Perdue associates have contributed more than $380,000 to support March of Dimes of Wicomico County.

            “It is my pleasure to announce that Perdue Farms has taken on the charge of improving the health of babies here on the Eastern Shore as a top team for 2016 March for Babies,” said Wendy Jarrett, March of Dimes Development Specialist. “These funds are used for research, community grants, programming materials and furthering education to our hospitals, health departments and the families they serve. We could not be happier to have a partner such as Perdue that continues to support our mission of giving every baby a fighting chance.”

The Wicomico County March for Babies was held in April 2016 at the Salisbury Moose Family Center in Salisbury. The 2017 Wicomico March for Babies will be held on Sunday, April 23.

“Perdue’s March of Dimes teams have worked hard all year raising much-needed funds to support their mission to end premature birth and birth defects,” said Megan Moore, Perdue Corporate March of Dimes campaign coordinator. “Perdue has a long history of supporting this organization in the communities where we live and work and the support we receive from our associates and the community each year is amazing.”

“The Salisbury plant has a long history of supporting the March of Dimes in their effort for healthier babies,” said Jack Trader, 2016 Salisbury plant March of Dimes campaign coordinator. “We are proud to be part of that effort.”

Perdue associates support March of Dimes through simple payroll deduction and also through various fundraisers held throughout the year, such as March of Dimes’ signature fundraiser, Blue Jeans for Babies®, a fundraiser where associates donate money to wear jeans and dress casual for work. The teams also raise money holding various raffles.   

Perdue Farms’ Salisbury, Md. associates raised $22,337 for the 2016 Wicomico County March of Dimes campaign. From left to right are Jim Perdue, chairman, Jack Trader, Salisbury plant 2016 March of Dimes campaign coordinator, Megan Moore, corporate March of Dimes campaign coordinator, and Wendy Jarrett, community specialist with March of Dimes.

 

Delaware State Police Requesting Assistance


jackson-stephon
Stephon R. Jackson

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Laurel – State Police Detectives are requesting assistance in locating Stephon R. Jackson, 18 of Seaford, who is currently wanted for two counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited.
Jackson is wanted in connection with firing several rounds from an unknown type handgun towards an apartment building in the Wexford Village Development, Sunday January 29, 2017, around 3:45 p.m.
If anyone has any information in reference to Stephon Jackson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-698-8561. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
Chincoteague Police Press Release

NEWS RELEASE Chincoteague Island, VA – According to Chincoteague Police Chief Randy Mills, in the morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2017, several local businesses in the downtown area were burglarized. The investigation, conducted by the Chincoteague Police Department, led to the arrests of Dylan Tyler Lambertson and Amanda Lynn Bare, both of Chincoteague. The arresting officer was Sgt. Thomas B. Hickman. Later, that same evening, several vehicles were broken into around the 4200 block of Main Street as well as Ocean Blvd. This investigation was conducted by Cpl. Thomas J. Adams, which also led to the arrest of Dylan Tyler Lambertson of Chincoteague. Further charges are pending, as the investigation continues.
Sunday, January 29, 2017

President Trump Statement Regarding Immigration Concerns

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering."

Editors note: liberals what say you now that we know  Obama made that list of Terror Countries

I Stand With President Trump 100%


I stand with President Trump 100% and all the decisions he has made in the short time being sworn in. This is America and above all we need to worry about Americans which is exactly what he is doing. Obama as stated worst President ever. Liberals have no common sense. We have American citizens born here, who can't get the help they need because we give out money and benefits to illegal immigrants swarming here from Mexico. Liberals do not understand nothing is free. We the conservative people in this Country will fight you in whatever way possible, to keep and make America great again.
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Shooting On East Isabella

Friday, January 27, 2017

MSP Salisbury DUI Arrests

MSP Salisbury Barrack arrested to following subjects for DUI 1/13/17 to 1/20/2017:

Rottecus Harold Wharton  29yoa  VA Beach, VA

Javier A. Alvarez  45yoa  Salisbury, MD

Bryan J. Cooper  25yoa  Willards, MD

Shawn Lornell Schoolfield  26yoa  Salisbury, MD

Yutima Lekerra Barkley  26yoa  Berlin, MD  

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release


Jason Andrew Grimes charged with 45 total counts of Theft and Cynthia Teresa Barnes charged with 35 total counts of Theft and other charges.
Copied from CarolineCircle | January 24, 2017
Beginning in April 2016, Caroline County had started seeing a rash of vehicle break-ins throughout the southern part of Caroline county area, as well as Talbot, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s counties. The vehicle break-ins continued through the months of September 2016
Detectives from Caroline, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as Maryland State Police, conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the break-ins. During the 5 month long investigation, evidence was discovered to indicate, Jason Andrew Grimes as the main suspect.
Investigation revealed that Jason Grimes was leaving his residence in Federalsburg, Md at night and traveling to various locations throughout the surrounding four counties to break into vehicles. Grimes was assisted by his girlfriend, Cynthia Teresa Barnes, who would drive Grimes around most nights. Barnes would remain in the vehicle and ride around while Grimes broke into vehicles.
In July 2016, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at Grimes and Barnes residence of 307 West Central Avenue, Federalsburg, Maryland. Evidence was located within the residence that tied Grimes to several vehicle break-ins around the Federalsburg area. Grimes was charged with some of the vehicle break-ins on July 19,2016. Grimes was later released by a judge, pending trial. The investigation continued and further evidence was discovered linking Grimes and Barnes to numerous other vehicle break-ins that had occurred since Grimes arrest in July 2016.
Additional warrants were obtained for Grimes’ arrest which charged him with breaking into more vehicles throughout Caroline (Gilpin Point Road / Ganey’s Wharf Road, in Preston).
Grimes was located at an abandoned residence in Federalsburg on September 8, 2016 and taken into custody for multiple warrants. Grimes was housed at the Dorchester County Detention Center. During the month of January 2017, Caroline County Detectives obtained additional arrest warrants charging Grimes with numerous other vehicle break-ins. Grimes is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on several bonds pending trials for all cases.
Barnes was charged on separate arrest warrants for her role in helping Grimes break into vehicles. Barnes was arrested on January 6 and again on January 12th, 2017. After being seen by a court commissioner, Barnes was released pending her trial dates.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Caroline County Drug Task Force.
* Charges are pending in Queen Anne's County.
Easton Police Press Release



Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Take Time Watch This Link

http://www.wrdetv.com/index.cfm?ref=60200&ref2=5972

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Under The Weather

Sorry for lack of posts..caught whatever is going around and am trying get over it..keep checking back

Monday, January 23, 2017

What Grocery Store Would You Like To Come To Salisbur?

We have heard of Aldi and LIdl coming at some point in our lives. But what would yo really like t see

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Liberals Care About The Environment....


Saturday, January 21, 2017

Wenona Harbor Somerset County MD



More at http://www.easternshoreaerialphotos.com/
Aerial View Of UMES

Lone Star Rodeo At Wicomico Civic Center A Real Family Treat


It is not too late as gates open tonight at 6:30 to see this great family event. Click here to purchase tickets. The photos below are just an example of the great times inside this wonderful event.








Friday, January 20, 2017

Class Act Democrats

Nothing To See Here

Get off my site and tune into the Inauguration of Donald Trump

