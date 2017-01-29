Sunday, January 29, 2017

President Trump Statement Regarding Immigration Concerns

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering."

Editors note: liberals what say you now that we know  Obama made that list of Terror Countries

I Stand With President Trump 100%


I stand with President Trump 100% and all the decisions he has made in the short time being sworn in. This is America and above all we need to worry about Americans which is exactly what he is doing. Obama as stated worst President ever. Liberals have no common sense. We have American citizens born here, who can't get the help they need because we give out money and benefits to illegal immigrants swarming here from Mexico. Liberals do not understand nothing is free. We the conservative people in this Country will fight you in whatever way possible, to keep and make America great again.
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Shooting On East Isabella

Friday, January 27, 2017

MSP Salisbury DUI Arrests

MSP Salisbury Barrack arrested to following subjects for DUI 1/13/17 to 1/20/2017:

Rottecus Harold Wharton  29yoa  VA Beach, VA

Javier A. Alvarez  45yoa  Salisbury, MD

Bryan J. Cooper  25yoa  Willards, MD

Shawn Lornell Schoolfield  26yoa  Salisbury, MD

Yutima Lekerra Barkley  26yoa  Berlin, MD  

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release


Jason Andrew Grimes charged with 45 total counts of Theft and Cynthia Teresa Barnes charged with 35 total counts of Theft and other charges.
Beginning in April 2016, Caroline County had started seeing a rash of vehicle break-ins throughout the southern part of Caroline county area, as well as Talbot, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s counties. The vehicle break-ins continued through the months of September 2016
Detectives from Caroline, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as Maryland State Police, conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the break-ins. During the 5 month long investigation, evidence was discovered to indicate, Jason Andrew Grimes as the main suspect.
Investigation revealed that Jason Grimes was leaving his residence in Federalsburg, Md at night and traveling to various locations throughout the surrounding four counties to break into vehicles. Grimes was assisted by his girlfriend, Cynthia Teresa Barnes, who would drive Grimes around most nights. Barnes would remain in the vehicle and ride around while Grimes broke into vehicles.
In July 2016, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at Grimes and Barnes residence of 307 West Central Avenue, Federalsburg, Maryland. Evidence was located within the residence that tied Grimes to several vehicle break-ins around the Federalsburg area. Grimes was charged with some of the vehicle break-ins on July 19,2016. Grimes was later released by a judge, pending trial. The investigation continued and further evidence was discovered linking Grimes and Barnes to numerous other vehicle break-ins that had occurred since Grimes arrest in July 2016.
Additional warrants were obtained for Grimes’ arrest which charged him with breaking into more vehicles throughout Caroline (Gilpin Point Road / Ganey’s Wharf Road, in Preston).
Grimes was located at an abandoned residence in Federalsburg on September 8, 2016 and taken into custody for multiple warrants. Grimes was housed at the Dorchester County Detention Center. During the month of January 2017, Caroline County Detectives obtained additional arrest warrants charging Grimes with numerous other vehicle break-ins. Grimes is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on several bonds pending trials for all cases.
Barnes was charged on separate arrest warrants for her role in helping Grimes break into vehicles. Barnes was arrested on January 6 and again on January 12th, 2017. After being seen by a court commissioner, Barnes was released pending her trial dates.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Caroline County Drug Task Force.
* Charges are pending in Queen Anne's County.
Easton Police Press Release



Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Take Time Watch This Link

http://www.wrdetv.com/index.cfm?ref=60200&ref2=5972

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Under The Weather

Sorry for lack of posts..caught whatever is going around and am trying get over it..keep checking back

Monday, January 23, 2017

What Grocery Store Would You Like To Come To Salisbur?

We have heard of Aldi and LIdl coming at some point in our lives. But what would yo really like t see

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Liberals Care About The Environment....


Saturday, January 21, 2017

Wenona Harbor Somerset County MD



Aerial View Of UMES

Lone Star Rodeo At Wicomico Civic Center A Real Family Treat


It is not too late as gates open tonight at 6:30 to see this great family event. Click here to purchase tickets. The photos below are just an example of the great times inside this wonderful event.








Friday, January 20, 2017

Class Act Democrats

Nothing To See Here

Get off my site and tune into the Inauguration of Donald Trump

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Shore Should Be Proud Have Sheriff Mike Lewis Represent Us In Washington


It is truly a great thing to have a representative like Sheriff Mike Lewis in Washington DC for the swearing in of President Donald Trump. Mike Lewis is the text book example of our Eastern Shore way of life, Conservative, love God and Country and believe in our Constitution that makes this Country great. When I saw the Sheriff and 25 Deputies were going to be on hand doing security work for the inauguration I felt  a sense of pride knowing Mike is one of us.

Thank you Sheriff Lewis for being one of us, and making us all proud.
1 Million Slated For Salisbury Main Street Improvements

Governor’s Budget Includes $1 Million for Salisbury Main Street Improvements

 

Salisbury – Governor Larry Hogan has published his FY2018 budget, and Salisbury Mayor Jake Day is excited to announce that Salisbury’s Main Street overhaul has been prioritized by the Governor with a $1 million commitment in the coming year.

 

Salisbury joins Hagerstown and Cumberland as one of only three cities across the State receiving downtown revitalization funding in this budget.

 

“I’m extremely pleased that Governor Hogan has chosen to partner with us to bring Salisbury’s Main Street Master Plan to fruition,” said Mayor Day.  “I offer my thanks to the Governor, as well as our tireless Delegate, Carl Anderton, and the entire Eastern Shore Delegation for being our advocates, and for recognizing that ours is city on the rise.”

 

Governor Hogan will join Mayor Day in Salisbury to further discuss the Main Street Master Plan on February 13th.

Ocean City Police Wanted Subject


Denton Police Need Your Help Case 2



Can anyone identify this person or vehicle. Denton Police would like to speak with them in reference to an incident that occurred at Walmart on January 10, 2017. Please call us at 410-479-1414 or send an email to tips@dentonmdpolice.com and refer to case number 1701170016.
Denton Police Need Your Help

Can anyone identify these people? We would like to speak with them in reference to an incident at Walmart. Please call us at 410-479-1414 or send us an email to tips@dentonmdpolice.com and refer to case number 1701140011.
Easton Police Wanted Subject

The Easton Police Department currently has an active arrest warrant for Mr. John M. Flowers (24) for breaking into vehicles in the Golton community. Flowers was also connected to breaking into vehicles in the county. He's described as 6'04" and weighs 165 lbs. He has since cut his hair and facial hair. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they're asked to contact the police.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Road Rage Shooting Suspect Identified

Addie Eckardt Press Release

Governor Hogan Veto Overrides

Governor Hogan vetoed several key pieces of legislation last year. The Governor vetoed Senate Bill 921 – Clean Energy Jobs – Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Revisions stating this legislation would be yet another tax increase to Marylanders. The additional burden imposed on Maryland ratepayers through utility costs was another reason the Governor decided to veto Senate Bill 921. The state of Maryland supports Clean Energy initiatives, but need to do so in a fiscally responsible way. The General Assembly is expected to vote on Governor Hogan’s override later this week. I fully support Governor Hogan’s veto, as this bill would increase taxes for Marylanders and prevent substantial job growth within the state.

Governor Hogan’s FY 2018 Budget
On Wednesday, Governor Hogan submitted the administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget. As promised, the governor developed a balanced budget that is fiscally responsible while not raising taxes or cutting services in the state of Maryland. For the third year in a row, the budget fully funds K-12 education. The administration has pledged to address the growing heroin and opioid crisis in Maryland and nationwide. This budget contains $1.3 billion for mental health and substance abuse services and $4 million to help the state’s work with those struggling with addiction.

Prescription Drug Prices Rise
Rapid increased costs for EpiPens statewide has sparked an interesting debate regarding prescription drug prices. Prices for some necessary prescription drugs have escalated making it extremely difficult for Marylanders to afford. Lawmakers, with the support of Attorney General, will introduce legislation that requires pharmaceutical companies to reveal the basis for drug prices. Another piece of legislation would authorize the Attorney General to sue drug makers for price gouging. The price for EpiPens and some prescription drug prices needs to be addressed for all Marylanders. We will be following this issue closely.

New Legislation that I have co-sponsored

Public Senior Higher Education Institutions – Financial Aid – Reduction Restrictions – Senator Young Tax Overpayment – Interest on Refunds - Senator Bates Income Tax - Subtraction Modification - Military Retirement Income - Senator Sallings Alcoholic Beverages – Definition of Beer – Hard Cider - Senator Ready Labor and Employment – Labor Organizations – Right to work Act - Senator Ready Environment – Water and Sewer Plan Approval - Senator Ready  

 
Mark Your Calendars
I will be participating in the Second Annual Oxford Polar Bear Dip, Friday, February 12 at 12:00pm! Visit www.freezinforareason.com to register!
 
 
 
Senator Adelaide Eckardt
District 37 – Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot, Wicomico Counties
410-841-3590; 410-221-6561
Contact: Mary Kittleman,

Susie Stiltner Missing



Imagine the person you love more than anyone in life just vanishing without a trace. You never hear their voice again or see their face, hear them tell you they love you. Now imagine 4 years going by and not knowing where this person is. This is the lift that the loved ones of Susie deal with every day of their lives since she went missing. I ask you please if you know anything or heard anything about Susie, call the police or leave me an anonymous comment and I will share it with them..

Road Rage Shooting In Wicomico County

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Sheriff Mike Lewis Headed To Trump Inuaguration


Tonight, I'm experiencing a lot of emotions as I prepare for this week's 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Dozens of Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputies will be deploying to Washington D.C. where we will join thousands of other proud and hardworking law enforcement officers from across the country in providing security during President-Elect Donald J. Trump's official swearing-in ceremony.
However, I'm concerned for our country, the United States of America. I'm concerned for our future as tens of thousands of obstructionists descend on our nation's capitol to repudiate this sacred and historic moment.
These aren't peaceful demonstrators who wish only to be heard. These are disgruntled, disappointed, and intolerant disciples of the far left who refuse to accept the fact that Donald J. Trump is our newly elected president, and one who will restore law and order in this country. No! They've made their mission clear. They intend to do whatever is necessary to disrupt the smooth transition of power.
The latest Intelligence information suggest that local law enforcement will be targeted by these protestors/combatants throughout the parade route. I assure you, the men and women of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office will be on the frontline of Pennsylvania Avenue representing what's best in America.
Chief Deputy Gary Baker and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with our deputies to ensure this smooth transition. I'm not requesting preferential prayers for my men and women, just prayers for all those who will be in attendance, and for those on the frontline providing security, including Wicomico's Finest.
We are packed and prepared to be in D.C. for several days. Below, the beautifully crafted Inaugural badge, special ordered for this presidential inauguration, and worn with immense pride by Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputies assigned to this presidential detail, was designed by the men and women of our office.
God bless the United States of America, And god bless the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office!!!
DEPUTY STATE FIRE MARSHALS SEEK IDENTITY OF ARSON SUSPECT


Talbot County, January 17, 2017,  Deputy State Fire Marshals are seeking the identity of the person seen in the below photographs which were obtained from video surveillance at the Royal Farms store located at 7655 Ocean Gateway in Easton.
An ARSON fire occurred at the store on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm.  The blaze which originated on the outside of the building in a trash can spread into the store caused an estimated $20,000.00 in damages.  The investigation determined the person in the photo intentionally ignited the trash can located outside of the store and fled the area in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on this fire or who can identify the person in the photos is asked to call Maryland State Fire Marshals at the Easton Office at 410-822-7609 or the Maryland Joint Operations Center at 1-877-636-2872.
Water Main Break Ocean Pines

 

Water-Main Break Leaves Dozens Without Water in Ocean Pines

 

A water main broke late Tuesday morning at the intersection of St. Martins Lane and Ocean Parkway, leaving many homes without running water.

 

The Worcester County Water and Wastewater Division is on scene now working to repair the break. County officials tell the Ocean Pines Association, the repair could take hours.

 

It's unclear what caused the main break.

 

BROLL VIDEO OF THE CURRENT REPAIR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/52pjz45182jtgtb/Water%20Main%20Break%20BRoll.mpg?dl=0

Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Eric Eugene Wilson Sr. of Salisbury, arrested 12-30-17 on two warrants for failing to appear in court. Wilson was later held on a $1,000 bond.

 

Christopher Russell Jarman of Crisfield, criminal summons served 12-30-17 for theft less than $1,000. Jarman was later released on signature pending court actions.

 

Lemonte Lafronzo Bell of Marion, arrested 1-5-17 on a warrant for 2nd degree assault, and unauthorized removal of property. Bell was later released on a unsecured bond.

 

Javon Leonard Brittingham of Salisbury, arrested 1-10-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Brittingham was later held on a $250.00 bond.

 

Nora Mae Church of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 1-13-17 for cds possession not marijuana, cds possession with the intent to distribute a narcotic , and contraband delivery. Church was later released on signature pending court actions.

 

Treyvon D ‘Angelo Marshall Sr. of Dundalk , arrested 1-14-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Marshall was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

 

Phillip Andre Hutt Sr. of Marion, arrested 1-13-17  on warrants for failing to appear in court. Hutt was later held on a $500 bond.

 

Brooke Allison Noel of Eden, criminal summons served 1-15-17 for theft less than $100, and theft scheme. Noel was later released on signature pending court actions.

Ocean Pines Police DUI Arrests

Arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
The Ocean Pines Police Department made the following arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on the following dates:
1.)Travis Mitchell Boyle, W/M, 25 years of age, of Ocean View, DE, arrested January 1
2.)John Thomas Ragone Jr., W/M, 21 years of age, of Berlin, MD, arrested January 10
3.)Micheal Kettelberger, W/M, 28 years of age, of Ocean Pines, MD, arrested January 15
For more information contact:
Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department
(410) 641 - 7747 ext. 3024
