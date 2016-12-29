Thursday, December 29, 2016

Be Safe Over New Years

Please everyone be safe over the weekend and and over new years . I will be back in action after new years.

Monday, December 26, 2016

Homicide In Salisbury

A murder tonight on baker street in Salisbury..more to come

When Downtown Salisbury Was Alive



Friday, December 23, 2016

The True Meaning Of The Holiday

Merry Christmas Everyone

Truth

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Pohanka and Wicomico Sheriff's Department Deserve Round Of Applause

If you haven't seen the videos on facebook by the sheriff's department and pohanka as they spread holiday cheer by giving money to needy people for Christmas than please do. Visit the sheriff's department website or pohanka to watch. As a pohanka customer that bought a vehicle from there, I am proud of the way they give back to the community

        The Worcester County Sheriff’s is investigating a report of Police impersonation. 

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office

Press Release

 

        The Worcester County Sheriff’s is investigating a report of Police impersonation.  On December 21, 2016 at 10:45 pm a female reported being stopped by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights on Route 12 in the area of Carmean Rd just north of Snow Hill.  The suspect told her she had been speeding and demanded her driver’s license and registration.  The female became suspicious when she noticed his badge only said “POLICE” and did not have an agency name or other familiar identifiers for police officers.  She described the suspect as a white male approximately 5’6” and heavy set.  He was wearing a brown button up shirt with the badge on his left chest.  The female sped off possibly running over his foot.  Anyone with information about this incident or who may have also been stopped in this area is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Live Tomorrow 4pm

I will be live on facebook tomorrow at 4pm. I will have posts as well during day

Going Live On My Facebook Page in 5 minutes to Answer Your Questions

What Were Your Top Local Stories Of The Year?

As i continue to work on my year end video review...tell me some stories you thought were biggest locally
Tuesday, December 20, 2016

End Of Year Review Time

As we close out the year it's time to put my stamp on another year gone by...stay tuned

Salisbury Police Need Our Help

the

dog found contact spd

CORRECTIONAL OFFICER GREGORY COLLINS UNSOLVED HOMICIDE


Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

PRESS RELEASE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT ARREST: On December 9, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 31000 block of Skipton Cordova Road for a domestic assault in progress. While en route, Deputies were advised a hostage had been taken and the suspect was barricaded within the residence armed with numerous firearms. Upon arrival, Deputies secured a perimeter and observed the hostage had been released unharmed; however the suspect remained inside the residence. The suspect was identified as David Michael Williams, 39 of Cordova, Maryland. After several attempts to contact Williams, he appeared at his front door and advised Deputies he was armed and he would fight if they attempted to enter his residence. Deputies were able to convince Williams to surrender without further incident and he was placed under arrest. Williams was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and intoxicated endanger. Williams was seen by a District Court Commissioner and was held at the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On December 10, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding District Court bench warrant on Rodney Winfred Fluharty, 37 of Tilghman Island, Maryland for violation of probation. Fluharty was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on a $3,000.00 unsecured bond pending trial date.
JUVENILE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ARREST: On December 14, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office cited two male juveniles for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams. The citations were issued as a result of two separate incidents at Easton High School. In one incident a juvenile was observed coming from a bathroom in the school with an odor of marijuana coming from his person. A search conducted by school administrators revealed a plastic bag containing marijuana. In the second incident a teacher observed an odor of marijuana coming from two students in a classroom. The students were both removed from the classroom by school staff. After being removed one of the students admitted to having marijuana on his person, and removed a small amount of the substance from his sock. The juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were both cited and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services. Both juveniles were released to guardians at the Sheriff’s Office.
ASSAULT ARREST: On December 15, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Rest Circle, Easton, Maryland for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the victim as Dennis Ruff, 64 of Easton, Maryland. The Deputies located and identified the suspect as Jeremy Ruff, 34 of Denton, Maryland, the victim’s son. Jeremy Rust was placed under arrest and charged with assault. Jeremy Rust was taken before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held on no bond.
DWI ARREST: On December 15, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St Michaels Road near Royal Oak Road, Easton, Maryland for an equipment violation. The Deputy identified the operator as John B Thomas Roe, 24 of Cambridge, Maryland.
The Deputy detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage and instructed Roe to perform field sobriety tests, which Roe failed to perform satisfactory. Roe was placed under arrest and cited for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Roe was released upon his signature on the citations.
CDS Arrest: On December 12, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by Brandi Leigh Wright, 31of Easton, Maryland on Ocean Gateway in the area of Skipton for a moving violation. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office
K-9 Raven was on scene and conducted an open-air exterior sniff of the vehicle. Raven provided a positive alert to the presence of odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle and Wright was conducted. Wright was attempting to conceal 2 heroin gel caps and several syringes. Wright was charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. Wright was taken before the District Court Commissioner and released on her personal recognizance.
CDS ARREST: On December 15, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000 block of Church Lane, Cordova, Maryland in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with Tiffany Lynn Pugh, 23 and David Lee Carroll, 28 of Cordova, Maryland and discovered no assault took place. While on scene, the Deputies observed several items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana at the residence. Pugh and Carroll were issued civil citations for possession of marijuana and released on their signature.
CDS Arrest: On December16, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St Michaels Road near Thanksgiving Land for speeding. The Deputy identified the operator as Jeffrey Alan Mitchell, 29 of Easton, Maryland. The Deputy requested a K-9 scan of the vehicle, which was performed by the St. Michaels Police Department K-9 and resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed an amount of marijuana. Mitchell was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and was released on his signature.
WARRANT SERVICE: On December 16, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Preston Harrison, 25 of Tilghman, Maryland at the Circuit Court for Talbot County. Harrison had appeared for court on an unrelated matter. Deputies at the Courthouse were aware of an outstanding body attachment for non-payment of child support that was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court for Harrison. Harrison was held on $1,000 bond.
CDS ARREST: On December 16, 2016, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Marlboro Avenue near the Easton Parkway for an equipment violation. The Deputies identified the driver as Douglas Winslow Lowery and the two passengers as Justin Douglas Lowery, 32 of Tilghman, Maryland and Justin Keith Lowery. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fred scanned the vehicle with a positive alert for controlled dangerous substances. After a search of the vehicle and the passengers, Justin Douglas Lowery was found to be in possession of seven capsules and a syringe containing heroin. Justin Douglas Lowery was placed under arrest and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. Justin Douglas Lowery was taken before the District Court Commissioner; his release information was not available.

Monday, December 19, 2016

Cracker Barrel The Latest


I always try to stay on the latest Cracker Barrel talk, and here it is. Since we know Americas best value inn has been sold to make way for Lidl to be built. Very early talks of making the circled property behind it as a potential Cracker Barrel location have begun. 
Salisbury Police Department To Go To All Ford Explorer Fleet


One of the biggest bungled decisions by Barb Duncan and Jim Ireton was choosing the Chevy Caprice to replace the aging Crown Victoria fleet. Well we are in for a great upgrade as the Salisbury Police will become an all Ford Explorer force, even for road patrol. Honestly when looking at the cost its a better deal to go this route
Saturday, December 17, 2016

Suspect Arrested In Somerset County Homicide

Suspect Arrested In Somerset Co. Homicide

December 17, 2016
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman in Somerset County early this morning.

The suspect is identified as Jesse L. Copes, 26, of Princess Anne, Md.  After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators charged Copes with first degree murder, second degree murder, manslaughter, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.  He is currently being held in the Somerset County Detention Center without bond.

The victim is identified as Tawanda L. Blake, 26, of Pocomoke, Md.  She was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. today at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Just after 1:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack received a 911 call for a shooting at the American Legion in the 31000-block of Perryhawkin Road, Princess Anne, Md.  Responding troopers found the victim lying in the parking lot.  Emergency medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital.

State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division at the Princess Anne Barrack and the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.  The preliminary investigation indicated the victim was one of a number of people on the parking lot when several shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

State Police investigators worked through the day today and developed information that led to the identification of Copes as a suspect.  Witnesses interviewed indicated Copes was one of a number of people, including the victim, who were the parking lot of the American Legion at about 1:30 a.m. today.  Copes reportedly engaged in an altercation with several individuals that included yelling and then led to a scuffle between them.  Witnesses indicated Copes pulled out a handgun and began firing.

At this time, the victim is the only person known to have been struck by the gunfire.  An autopsy today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed her cause of death was a gunshot wound and her manner of death was homicide.

Earlier today, State Police investigators saw Copes leaving his apartment and stopped him as he drove away.  He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for questioning.  Investigators obtained a search warrant that was served at Copes’ apartment and led to the recovery of evidence.  A handgun has not been recovered at this time.

Additional assistance during this investigation was provided by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and the Princess Anne Police Department.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack immediately at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential.

MSP PRESS RELEASE ON HOMICIDE IN PRINCESS ANNE

Suspect Sought In Somerset Co. Homicide

December 17, 2016
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a woman in Somerset County early this morning.

The victim is identified as Tawanda L. Blake, 26, of Pocomoke, Md.  She was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. today at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

The preliminary information indicates one or more suspects, described at this time only as African American males, were involved.  Investigators are working to obtain additional information.

Just after 1:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack received a 911 call for a shooting at the American Legion in the 31000-block of Perryhawkin Road, Princess Anne, Md.  Responding troopers found the victim lying in the parking lot.  Emergency medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital.

State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division at the Princess Anne Barrack and the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.  The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was one of a number of people on the parking lot when several shots were fired by an unknown suspect.  The victim was apparently the only one struck by the gunfire.  Investigators do not know at this time if the victim was the intended target of the suspect.

State Police investigators worked throughout the night and are actively continuing their investigation today.  Additional assistance is being provided by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and the Princess Anne Police Department.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack immediately at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential.

Homicide At American Legion Perryhawking Road Somerset County

Breaking news out of somerset county as there has been a homicide at the American Legion post 94 in Somerset County

More info to come

Friday, December 16, 2016

America How Ashamed Our Founding Fathers Would Be

I have never in my lifetime witnessed such a display of poor sportsmanship than the one exhibited by the liberal democrats in this Country. 8 years we have suffered under Obama dividing this Country like no other President before and yet conservatives accepted the defeats and moved on to trying to shape the Country the best they could with what was available to them.

This disgusting un-American display by the left shows exactly why we elected Trump. We are tired of the crybaby liberal mindset thar can't accept they lost. Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States,and all your protest rallies, threatening state electors to switch their vote,blaming Russia for Clinton losing mean nothing. They do however show what a bunch of whiny ass people liberals are.

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Anyone Hear The Boom?

UPDATE ON MORNING BANK ROBBERY

It seems 2 black males with dark colored clothing approached the loomis armored truck and attempted to rob him. He fled in the bank and suspects left the area

People with information are encouraged to call Detective Wilson at 410-548-4898 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release


On Monday, December 12, 2016 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 year old Richard Dupree Haddaway of 6403 Cardinal Avenue, Seaford, Delaware. He was charged in connection with a Burglary and Theft that took place on October 31, 2016 at 6711 Whitley Road, Hurlock, Md. he was charged with First Degree Burglary, Third Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property over $500.00, 2 counts of Theft under $100.00 and 11 counts of Theft under $500.00. He was ordered held without Bond.
Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Student Threatens Staff

15442247_1152214174847874_7355560740181598931_n
On Monday, December 5, 2016 the School Resource Deputy at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School arrested 19 year Sonia Nachole Morales of 416 Camper Street, Cambridge, Md. She is a student at the school and became upset with an administrator and picked up a pair of scissors and made a threatening remark. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a dangerous Weapon of School Property, Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing School Operations. She was released by a court commissioner.
Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

15578731_1152213214847970_919091441880690764_n
On Wednesday, December 7, 2016 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on Race Street, Cambridge for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle the deputy detected an odor of marijuana and asked the operator 23 year old Eric Jamal Taylor of 701 Bayly Road, Cambridge, Md. to exit the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie which contained 23 grams of Marijuana. The suspect was arrested and charged with Possession of marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Driving without a Driver’s License, being the holder of a learners permit and operating a vehicle without supervision and being the holder of a learners permit and operating a vehicle without an authorized person in the vehicle. He was released by a court commissioner.
Bank Robbery Investigation Continuing

Pnc south salisbury

PNC BANK SOUTH SALISBURY JUST ROBBED

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Missing Person In Salisbury LOCATED SAFE


Downtown Planters Have To Go..

I think one of the major issues is we must convince people that our Downtown is a legitimate location for fun and food, and I think that unless you are someone with knowledge of our efforts down there, you would never think to drive down there looking for food or fun like Roadie Joe's. I have driven Downtown 2 weekend in a row on Friday and Saturday night and have seen good crowds at Mojos and Market Street, but not so much on the plaza. One thing I believe needs to happen is a sign or something alerting people to the fact Maya Bellas and Main Roots and other places are down in the plaza

.


I also have said I am not a fan of the planters and trees blocking up the plaza. It is great to look at but functionality wise it provides nowhere for people to park to check these places out. The photo above shows how it is now and again look at photo below from the best years of Downtown.

 

 This is what we need again, the ability for traffic to flow in front of the stores and get some real activity down there.
Jeffrey Gunderson Missing 8 Years.....




Today I want to focus entirely on one case..Jeffrey Gunderson.

8 years since Jeff went missing.

Jeff has been missing for 8 years and as time continues to advance it becomes more important that ever for his story to be told. 

Jeffrey was just living his life that day 8 years ago, from the police report he had made a pot of coffee and put his cell phone on charge. I have spoken to his girlfriend Lola many times about the case and it breaks her heart everyday not having closure to this case. Lola left that day around noon and Jeffrey was fine just doing his thing, but when she returned several hours later she noticed his vehicle was still in the driveway, the backdoor was open and Jeffrey was no where to be found. The Coffee Pot was still on, his phone was still on charge , his medications and cigarettes lay where he had set them earlier. Jeffrey was never seen again.

 Jeffrey was known to cash his Social Security checks in the beginning of the Month and from time to time pay people to cut his grass or do some yard work. 

Someone out there has heard something or knows something that can close this case and give closure to his family and friends. I ask you to please share this post 
