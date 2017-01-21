Saturday, January 21, 2017

Wenona Harbor Somerset County MD



More at http://www.easternshoreaerialphotos.com/
Posted by at No comments:

Aerial View Of UMES

Posted by at 4 comments:

Lone Star Rodeo At Wicomico Civic Center A Real Family Treat


It is not too late as gates open tonight at 6:30 to see this great family event. Click here to purchase tickets. The photos below are just an example of the great times inside this wonderful event.








Posted by at 5 comments:

Friday, January 20, 2017

Class Act Democrats

Posted by at 21 comments:

Nothing To See Here

Get off my site and tune into the Inauguration of Donald Trump

Posted by at 21 comments:

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Shore Should Be Proud Have Sheriff Mike Lewis Represent Us In Washington


It is truly a great thing to have a representative like Sheriff Mike Lewis in Washington DC for the swearing in of President Donald Trump. Mike Lewis is the text book example of our Eastern Shore way of life, Conservative, love God and Country and believe in our Constitution that makes this Country great. When I saw the Sheriff and 25 Deputies were going to be on hand doing security work for the inauguration I felt  a sense of pride knowing Mike is one of us.

Thank you Sheriff Lewis for being one of us, and making us all proud.
Posted by at 29 comments:

1 Million Slated For Salisbury Main Street Improvements

Governor’s Budget Includes $1 Million for Salisbury Main Street Improvements

 

Salisbury – Governor Larry Hogan has published his FY2018 budget, and Salisbury Mayor Jake Day is excited to announce that Salisbury’s Main Street overhaul has been prioritized by the Governor with a $1 million commitment in the coming year.

 

Salisbury joins Hagerstown and Cumberland as one of only three cities across the State receiving downtown revitalization funding in this budget.

 

“I’m extremely pleased that Governor Hogan has chosen to partner with us to bring Salisbury’s Main Street Master Plan to fruition,” said Mayor Day.  “I offer my thanks to the Governor, as well as our tireless Delegate, Carl Anderton, and the entire Eastern Shore Delegation for being our advocates, and for recognizing that ours is city on the rise.”

 

Governor Hogan will join Mayor Day in Salisbury to further discuss the Main Street Master Plan on February 13th.

Posted by at 11 comments:

Ocean City Police Wanted Subject


Posted by at 3 comments:

Denton Police Need Your Help Case 2



Can anyone identify this person or vehicle. Denton Police would like to speak with them in reference to an incident that occurred at Walmart on January 10, 2017. Please call us at 410-479-1414 or send an email to tips@dentonmdpolice.com and refer to case number 1701170016.
Posted by at 7 comments:

Denton Police Need Your Help

Can anyone identify these people? We would like to speak with them in reference to an incident at Walmart. Please call us at 410-479-1414 or send us an email to tips@dentonmdpolice.com and refer to case number 1701140011.
Posted by at 3 comments:

Easton Police Wanted Subject

The Easton Police Department currently has an active arrest warrant for Mr. John M. Flowers (24) for breaking into vehicles in the Golton community. Flowers was also connected to breaking into vehicles in the county. He's described as 6'04" and weighs 165 lbs. He has since cut his hair and facial hair. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they're asked to contact the police.

Posted by at No comments:

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Road Rage Shooting Suspect Identified

Posted by at 12 comments:

Addie Eckardt Press Release

Governor Hogan Veto Overrides

Governor Hogan vetoed several key pieces of legislation last year. The Governor vetoed Senate Bill 921 – Clean Energy Jobs – Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Revisions stating this legislation would be yet another tax increase to Marylanders. The additional burden imposed on Maryland ratepayers through utility costs was another reason the Governor decided to veto Senate Bill 921. The state of Maryland supports Clean Energy initiatives, but need to do so in a fiscally responsible way. The General Assembly is expected to vote on Governor Hogan’s override later this week. I fully support Governor Hogan’s veto, as this bill would increase taxes for Marylanders and prevent substantial job growth within the state.

Governor Hogan’s FY 2018 Budget
On Wednesday, Governor Hogan submitted the administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget. As promised, the governor developed a balanced budget that is fiscally responsible while not raising taxes or cutting services in the state of Maryland. For the third year in a row, the budget fully funds K-12 education. The administration has pledged to address the growing heroin and opioid crisis in Maryland and nationwide. This budget contains $1.3 billion for mental health and substance abuse services and $4 million to help the state’s work with those struggling with addiction.

Prescription Drug Prices Rise
Rapid increased costs for EpiPens statewide has sparked an interesting debate regarding prescription drug prices. Prices for some necessary prescription drugs have escalated making it extremely difficult for Marylanders to afford. Lawmakers, with the support of Attorney General, will introduce legislation that requires pharmaceutical companies to reveal the basis for drug prices. Another piece of legislation would authorize the Attorney General to sue drug makers for price gouging. The price for EpiPens and some prescription drug prices needs to be addressed for all Marylanders. We will be following this issue closely.

New Legislation that I have co-sponsored

Public Senior Higher Education Institutions – Financial Aid – Reduction Restrictions – Senator Young Tax Overpayment – Interest on Refunds - Senator Bates Income Tax - Subtraction Modification - Military Retirement Income - Senator Sallings Alcoholic Beverages – Definition of Beer – Hard Cider - Senator Ready Labor and Employment – Labor Organizations – Right to work Act - Senator Ready Environment – Water and Sewer Plan Approval - Senator Ready  

 
Mark Your Calendars
I will be participating in the Second Annual Oxford Polar Bear Dip, Friday, February 12 at 12:00pm! Visit www.freezinforareason.com to register!
 
 
 
Senator Adelaide Eckardt
District 37 – Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot, Wicomico Counties
410-841-3590; 410-221-6561
Contact: Mary Kittleman,

Posted by at 3 comments:

Susie Stiltner Missing



Imagine the person you love more than anyone in life just vanishing without a trace. You never hear their voice again or see their face, hear them tell you they love you. Now imagine 4 years going by and not knowing where this person is. This is the lift that the loved ones of Susie deal with every day of their lives since she went missing. I ask you please if you know anything or heard anything about Susie, call the police or leave me an anonymous comment and I will share it with them..

Posted by at 9 comments:

Road Rage Shooting In Wicomico County

Posted by at 17 comments:

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Sheriff Mike Lewis Headed To Trump Inuaguration


Tonight, I'm experiencing a lot of emotions as I prepare for this week's 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Dozens of Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputies will be deploying to Washington D.C. where we will join thousands of other proud and hardworking law enforcement officers from across the country in providing security during President-Elect Donald J. Trump's official swearing-in ceremony.
However, I'm concerned for our country, the United States of America. I'm concerned for our future as tens of thousands of obstructionists descend on our nation's capitol to repudiate this sacred and historic moment.
These aren't peaceful demonstrators who wish only to be heard. These are disgruntled, disappointed, and intolerant disciples of the far left who refuse to accept the fact that Donald J. Trump is our newly elected president, and one who will restore law and order in this country. No! They've made their mission clear. They intend to do whatever is necessary to disrupt the smooth transition of power.
The latest Intelligence information suggest that local law enforcement will be targeted by these protestors/combatants throughout the parade route. I assure you, the men and women of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office will be on the frontline of Pennsylvania Avenue representing what's best in America.
Chief Deputy Gary Baker and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with our deputies to ensure this smooth transition. I'm not requesting preferential prayers for my men and women, just prayers for all those who will be in attendance, and for those on the frontline providing security, including Wicomico's Finest.
We are packed and prepared to be in D.C. for several days. Below, the beautifully crafted Inaugural badge, special ordered for this presidential inauguration, and worn with immense pride by Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputies assigned to this presidential detail, was designed by the men and women of our office.
God bless the United States of America, And god bless the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office!!!
Posted by at 49 comments:

DEPUTY STATE FIRE MARSHALS SEEK IDENTITY OF ARSON SUSPECT


Talbot County, January 17, 2017,  Deputy State Fire Marshals are seeking the identity of the person seen in the below photographs which were obtained from video surveillance at the Royal Farms store located at 7655 Ocean Gateway in Easton.
An ARSON fire occurred at the store on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm.  The blaze which originated on the outside of the building in a trash can spread into the store caused an estimated $20,000.00 in damages.  The investigation determined the person in the photo intentionally ignited the trash can located outside of the store and fled the area in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on this fire or who can identify the person in the photos is asked to call Maryland State Fire Marshals at the Easton Office at 410-822-7609 or the Maryland Joint Operations Center at 1-877-636-2872.
Posted by at 11 comments:

Water Main Break Ocean Pines

 

Water-Main Break Leaves Dozens Without Water in Ocean Pines

 

A water main broke late Tuesday morning at the intersection of St. Martins Lane and Ocean Parkway, leaving many homes without running water.

 

The Worcester County Water and Wastewater Division is on scene now working to repair the break. County officials tell the Ocean Pines Association, the repair could take hours.

 

It's unclear what caused the main break.

 

BROLL VIDEO OF THE CURRENT REPAIR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/52pjz45182jtgtb/Water%20Main%20Break%20BRoll.mpg?dl=0

Posted by at No comments:

Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Eric Eugene Wilson Sr. of Salisbury, arrested 12-30-17 on two warrants for failing to appear in court. Wilson was later held on a $1,000 bond.

 

Christopher Russell Jarman of Crisfield, criminal summons served 12-30-17 for theft less than $1,000. Jarman was later released on signature pending court actions.

 

Lemonte Lafronzo Bell of Marion, arrested 1-5-17 on a warrant for 2nd degree assault, and unauthorized removal of property. Bell was later released on a unsecured bond.

 

Javon Leonard Brittingham of Salisbury, arrested 1-10-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Brittingham was later held on a $250.00 bond.

 

Nora Mae Church of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 1-13-17 for cds possession not marijuana, cds possession with the intent to distribute a narcotic , and contraband delivery. Church was later released on signature pending court actions.

 

Treyvon D ‘Angelo Marshall Sr. of Dundalk , arrested 1-14-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Marshall was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

 

Phillip Andre Hutt Sr. of Marion, arrested 1-13-17  on warrants for failing to appear in court. Hutt was later held on a $500 bond.

 

Brooke Allison Noel of Eden, criminal summons served 1-15-17 for theft less than $100, and theft scheme. Noel was later released on signature pending court actions.

Posted by at 1 comment:

Ocean Pines Police DUI Arrests

Arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
The Ocean Pines Police Department made the following arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on the following dates:
1.)Travis Mitchell Boyle, W/M, 25 years of age, of Ocean View, DE, arrested January 1
2.)John Thomas Ragone Jr., W/M, 21 years of age, of Berlin, MD, arrested January 10
3.)Micheal Kettelberger, W/M, 28 years of age, of Ocean Pines, MD, arrested January 15
For more information contact:
Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department
(410) 641 - 7747 ext. 3024
Posted by at No comments:

Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

Office of the State Fire Marshal Patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  01/14/2017
Time:  2:48 p.m. 
Location / Address:  Royal Farms, 7655 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Talbot County
Type of Incident:  Commercial Fire 
Description of Structure / Property:  Commercial Structure Exterior (Royal Farms) and Trash Can. 
Owner / Occupants:  Royal Farms; Christie Chapman, Manager
Injuries or Deaths:  None 
Estimated $ LossStructure: $20,000.00   Contents: $ 5,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status:  None
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  None 
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Easton VFD
# of Alarms:1    # Of Firefighters: 10 
Time to Control:  15 Minutes
Discovered By:  Passerby
Area of Origin:  Exterior Trash Can
Preliminary Cause:  Incendiary
Additional Information:  If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. 
Posted by at No comments:

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man

Donald Thiemann.png
Donald Thiemann

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Jeffrey R. Hale
New Castle (19720)- The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Donald Thiemann, 81, of Wilmington.
Troopers are looking for Donald Thiemann who hasn’t been seen or heard from since approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2017, after he left the Carman Ford dealership located in New Castle.
There is a concern for Thiemann’s safety as troopers have been unable to make contact with him to check on his welfare and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Donald Thiemann (pictured) is 6’00” tall, weighs 195 lbs., is partially bald, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap. He was operating a teal colored 2012 Lincoln MKZ bearing DE registration 11476.
If anyone has any information in reference to the whereabouts of Donald Thiemann, they are asked to call Troop 2 at 302-834-2620. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
Posted by at 1 comment:

Easton Police Press Release


Posted by at No comments:

Monday, January 16, 2017

Carl Anderton Weekly Wrap Up



Back in Session, Working for You
The 437th Legislative Session in Maryland commenced on Wednesday, January 11th. It is great to be back in Annapolis with my fellow colleagues and I am looking forward to a productive session.
For those of you who have not heard, Bunky Luffman, who worked in the office from my first day, has taken a position in the Governor’s office. However, our intern from last session BrittanyFinamore, has stepped up to fill the position. Our intern this session is Jacob Lutz, a student at Salisbury University.
I have retained my place on the Environment and Transportation Committee and the environment subcommittee, however, I have moved from the local government subcommittee to the transportation subcommittee this session. Having these assignments will allow me to push helpful transportation legislation and fight against bills that would attempt to over regulate our farmers.
This legislation session is going to be extremely busy, so we have been working on preparing bills and meeting with colleagues. Two of the bills I will submit would restore highway user revenues and allow residents of Wicomico County to deer hunt on the second Sunday of the deer firearms season on private property.
Highway User Revenues
I am submitting two bills that will restore municipal and county highway user revenues. This would not only assist the current needs of road maintenance but it would also establish a long-term source of funding for future transportation projects without any tax increases.
The two proposed bills will allow my colleagues to come together and decide which method is the best at tackling this ongoing issue. The first bill would use a fixed amount each year and the second would set a percentage amount.
Sunday Deer Hunting
Wicomico County has asked the County Delegation to propose legislation that will extend deer hunting on private property to the second Sunday during the deer firearms season in Wicomico County.
Deer hunting is a time-honored family tradition on Delmarva and is often passed down from one generation to the next. With successful passage of this bill, we would be able to gain an extra day for everyone to participate.

The coming week is highlighted by our celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr Day and the release of Governor Hogan’s budget. Things will start to become more hectic as the committee meetings begin.
As always, if you would like to contact us with an idea, issue, or concern, please either call: 410-841-3431 or email carl.anderton@house.state.md.us.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Posted by at 3 comments:

Passed Out Individual In Front Of Acme

Posted by at 11 comments:

Liberal Hollywood At It;s Best


If you aren't aware Whedon was director of the Avengers films, which starred other liberal morons like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson
Posted by at 5 comments:

Arby's Location On 50 Revealed


Posted by at 12 comments:

Queen Anne's County Drug Task Force Press Release

Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force
Press Release 
Incident: On view arrest 
Date/Time: 01/12/17 @ 1430 hrs. 

Location: S/B US Route 301 @ RT 544 Millington, Maryland

Suspects: Darrold Dean Smith 3rd (32)
128 Roundtop View Ln., Chestertown (QA)Maryland

Dennis Weldon Joiner (47)
5207 Shelbourne Road Halethorpe, MD

Synopsis: On January 12, 2017 members of the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance as part of an ongoing heroin distribution case. Members of the task force observed Darrold Smith and Dennis Joiner traveling on route 544 and based on their investigation they believed the men were in possession of an amount of heroin intended for resale in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.

Investigators contacted uniformed troopers from the Centreville MSP Barrack along with a K-9 officer assigned to the Kent County Narcotics Task Force and asked that they respond to the Millington, Maryland area.

At approximately 2:30 pm investigators observed the vehicle the men were traveling in and they alerted the uniformed troopers, who developed probable cause and effected a traffic stop at Route 301 @ RT 544 Millington, MD. A K-9 was called and the K-9 alerted to the odor of a controlled dangerous substance emanating from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 17.9 grams of raw heroin, 44.2 grams of Methadone, 4 Oxycodone pills and trace cocaine hidden on both men and in the vehicle. The heroin recovered has a current street value in Queen Anne’s County of approximately $1790.00. Based on the amount heroin recovered the 2006 Scion XB was seized.

Smith, who has a criminal history for Theft, CDS violations, weapons charges, burglary and disorderly conduct is being charged with the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of Methadone, possession of Oxycodone, possession of the and possession of paraphernalia. Smith was held on a $4,000.00 bond.

Joiner, who has a prior criminal history for Burglary and Trespassing, the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of Methadone, possession of Oxycodone, and possession of paraphernalia. Joiner was held on a $3,000.00 bond.
Posted by at 3 comments:

Easton Police Press Release


Posted by at No comments:

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Liberals Are Not American


It is time for the conservative people in this Country to really push back against the insanity of the left. Idiot celebrities, millennial crybabies all asking for martial law, threatening electorate voters, threatening to shut Washington down. There is no question that Republicans and a few conservative Dems are the only ones with intelligence.

Obama is the worst President ever, it's not even close. This Country is divided like no other time in history and it's because of his failed bs. I am personally sick and tired of being told that if you support Trump you should be boycotted. Think for a moment. The Liberals want everyone to think like they do and if they don't get there way, then you must be destroyed. The same group think Christian bakers should be forced to make a rainbow marriage cake, even though they are against gay marriage. You are not going to force this Country to become the Liberal States Of America, and we the Conservative people will stop you....guarantee.
Posted by at 60 comments:
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)