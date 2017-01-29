Jason Andrew Grimes charged with 45 total counts of Theft and Cynthia Teresa Barnes charged with 35 total counts of Theft and other charges.
Copied from CarolineCircle | January 24, 2017
Beginning in April 2016, Caroline County had started seeing a rash of vehicle break-ins throughout the southern part of Caroline county area, as well as Talbot, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s counties. The vehicle break-ins continued through the months of September 2016
Detectives from Caroline, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as Maryland State Police, conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the break-ins. During the 5 month long investigation, evidence was discovered to indicate, Jason Andrew Grimes as the main suspect.
Investigation revealed that Jason Grimes was leaving his residence in Federalsburg, Md at night and traveling to various locations throughout the surrounding four counties to break into vehicles. Grimes was assisted by his girlfriend, Cynthia Teresa Barnes, who would drive Grimes around most nights. Barnes would remain in the vehicle and ride around while Grimes broke into vehicles.
In July 2016, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at Grimes and Barnes residence of 307 West Central Avenue, Federalsburg, Maryland. Evidence was located within the residence that tied Grimes to several vehicle break-ins around the Federalsburg area. Grimes was charged with some of the vehicle break-ins on July 19,2016. Grimes was later released by a judge, pending trial. The investigation continued and further evidence was discovered linking Grimes and Barnes to numerous other vehicle break-ins that had occurred since Grimes arrest in July 2016.
Additional warrants were obtained for Grimes’ arrest which charged him with breaking into more vehicles throughout Caroline (Gilpin Point Road / Ganey’s Wharf Road, in Preston).
Grimes was located at an abandoned residence in Federalsburg on September 8, 2016 and taken into custody for multiple warrants. Grimes was housed at the Dorchester County Detention Center. During the month of January 2017, Caroline County Detectives obtained additional arrest warrants charging Grimes with numerous other vehicle break-ins. Grimes is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on several bonds pending trials for all cases.
Barnes was charged on separate arrest warrants for her role in helping Grimes break into vehicles. Barnes was arrested on January 6 and again on January 12th, 2017. After being seen by a court commissioner, Barnes was released pending her trial dates.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Caroline County Drug Task Force.
* Charges are pending in Queen Anne's County.