Monday, January 16, 2017
Liberal Hollywood At It;s Best
If you aren't aware Whedon was director of the Avengers films, which starred other liberal morons like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson
Queen Anne's County Drug Task Force Press Release
Press Release
Incident: On view arrest
Date/Time: 01/12/17 @ 1430 hrs.
Location: S/B US Route 301 @ RT 544 Millington, Maryland
Suspects: Darrold Dean Smith 3rd (32)
128 Roundtop View Ln., Chestertown (QA)Maryland
Dennis Weldon Joiner (47)
5207 Shelbourne Road Halethorpe, MD
Synopsis: On January 12, 2017 members of the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance as part of an ongoing heroin distribution case. Members of the task force observed Darrold Smith and Dennis Joiner traveling on route 544 and based on their investigation they believed the men were in possession of an amount of heroin intended for resale in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.
Investigators contacted uniformed troopers from the Centreville MSP Barrack along with a K-9 officer assigned to the Kent County Narcotics Task Force and asked that they respond to the Millington, Maryland area.
At approximately 2:30 pm investigators observed the vehicle the men were traveling in and they alerted the uniformed troopers, who developed probable cause and effected a traffic stop at Route 301 @ RT 544 Millington, MD. A K-9 was called and the K-9 alerted to the odor of a controlled dangerous substance emanating from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 17.9 grams of raw heroin, 44.2 grams of Methadone, 4 Oxycodone pills and trace cocaine hidden on both men and in the vehicle. The heroin recovered has a current street value in Queen Anne’s County of approximately $1790.00. Based on the amount heroin recovered the 2006 Scion XB was seized.
Smith, who has a criminal history for Theft, CDS violations, weapons charges, burglary and disorderly conduct is being charged with the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of Methadone, possession of Oxycodone, possession of the and possession of paraphernalia. Smith was held on a $4,000.00 bond.
Joiner, who has a prior criminal history for Burglary and Trespassing, the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of Methadone, possession of Oxycodone, and possession of paraphernalia. Joiner was held on a $3,000.00 bond.
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Liberals Are Not American
It is time for the conservative people in this Country to really push back against the insanity of the left. Idiot celebrities, millennial crybabies all asking for martial law, threatening electorate voters, threatening to shut Washington down. There is no question that Republicans and a few conservative Dems are the only ones with intelligence.
Obama is the worst President ever, it's not even close. This Country is divided like no other time in history and it's because of his failed bs. I am personally sick and tired of being told that if you support Trump you should be boycotted. Think for a moment. The Liberals want everyone to think like they do and if they don't get there way, then you must be destroyed. The same group think Christian bakers should be forced to make a rainbow marriage cake, even though they are against gay marriage. You are not going to force this Country to become the Liberal States Of America, and we the Conservative people will stop you....guarantee.
Friday, January 13, 2017
Senator Eckardt Press Release
Grant Money Helps District 37 Households Pay Energy Bills
State’s energy assistance grants available to help low-income families stay safe this winter
Maryland’s Office of Home Energy Programs (OHEP), administered by the Department of Human Resources (DHR), oversees a crucial grant program that offers the average eligible household more than $1,000 per year to assist them in paying their heating and electric bills. Annually, more than 100,000 households across the state enroll in the program. Under Governor Larry Hogan’s leadership, and in partnership with elected officials and energy companies throughout Maryland, OHEP helps families replenish heating fuel in their home, keep their lights on, stay warm, and chip away at past-due electric bill arrearages. In many cases, an OHEP energy grant makes the difference for a family struggling to stay safe and warm.
This winter, households across Maryland will face unthinkable choices between heating their homes, paying for medical care, and meeting their basic living expenses. Many will forego heat and electricity on the coldest winter nights, opting to just “put on another sweater” in order to withstand their bills. Fortunately, Governor Hogan, the Maryland General Assembly, and DHR have stepped up to heed the call for help.
“This energy program offers direct, meaningful relief from high energy costs and protects families from heating crises,” said Gregory James, Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Resources. “Energy emergencies erode health, finances, and safety, but these grants can protect our most vulnerable Marylanders from a winter without heat or electricity.”
Eligibility is based on household income, and households can qualify regardless of participation in other State benefits programs. Residents can apply for benefits on an annual basis, with each grant year starting July 1 and concluding on June 30 of the following year. Households may apply at any time, and reapply once per year as needed. Applicants do not need to be behind on their bills in order to apply for help.
Interested residents should submit a completed paper application and the required supporting documents to their local energy office. To apply for assistance or get further information, customers can contact their nearest energy office by visiting dhr.maryland.gov/OHEPlocal, or by calling DHR’s helpline at (800) 332-6347. Households can also apply online at dhr.maryland.gov/benefits.
Letter To Editor From Concerned Citizens Of Milford and Prime Hook
Concerned Citizens of Milford and Prime Hook,
Re: Blessings Blends, 9372 Draper Rd, Milford, DE 19963
Dear Neighbor,
This letter is being sent to update you on the current issues with “Blessings Blends” since the 2012 DNREC Public Hearing that was held at Milton Elementary School.
A small group of area residents have been working with the non- profit organization “Socially Responsible Agricultural Project” since March of 2016. They have been instrumental in helping us organize, and obtain information through FOIA requests and did a presentation at the Milton library in early summer. Through these requests, we discovered that a conditional use was never obtained after the 2012 hearing. Notices were sent to the property owners in April of 2012 stating:
“ ALL RECYCLING/MULCHING BUSINESS MUST CEASE IMMEDIATELY”
After reviewing documents from DNREC and Sussex County Planning & Zoning since 2005 when Mr. Blessing started his business, it has been determined there are several zoning and environmental concerns with his operation as well as the impact it has had on the community and their quality of life-from flies to odor, water quality and property values.
We are planning a meeting for the community on January 24th at 6:00 P.M. at the Slaughter Neck Community Center, 22942 Slaughter Neck Road, Lincoln, DE 19960.
An environmental lawyer from Washington D.C. has been invited to come and discuss avenues to address our concerns with the seemingly endless failure of local and state government to address these issues.
There will be an educational slide show presentation, as well, by Socially Responsible Agricultural Project highlighting air and water pollution concerns, as Slaughter Creek is an impaired tributary which flows to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
Also, enclosed with this letter is a notice of a DNREC Public Hearing, requested by the group, to be held at the Milford High School February 1st at 6:00 P.M.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Moron Driver Of The Day
Worcester County Sheriff Press Release
Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating an assault/armed robbery that occurred on 1/8/2017 at approximately 11:40 p.m. on southbound Rt.113 in the area of Rt. 589 in Showell, Maryland. The victim was forced to pull onto the shoulder of the roadway when the suspect vehicle, described as a dark colored passenger vehicle, stopped in front of the victim. Three African American males exited the suspect vehicle and subsequently assaulted and robbed the victim at knifepoint. The Worcester Bureau of Investigation is requesting anyone with information or who may have observed the assault/robbery is asked to contact the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111.
This incident does not appear to be related to the police impersonation cases that were reported earlier.
Easton Police Press Release
January 10, 2016
Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release
19.6 grams of Marijuana
Digital scales
Resale baggies
Numerous cell phones
9 grams of marijuana
43 OxyContin pills
Digital scales
Numerous cell phones
Johnson was charged with Possession of Oxycontin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Oxycontin and Possession of Paraphernalia and ordered Held without Bond. Sharps was charged with Possession of marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, 2 counts of Possession of paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was also ordered Held without Bond.
1 scale
5 small baggies of Marijuana
11 small baggies of synthetic Marijuana
$71.00 in U.S. currency
1 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, loaded
1 12 gauge shotgun
82 rounds of 22 ammunition
3 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition
Illegal possession of ammunition. He was ordered Held without Bond. The Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force assisted with the case.
Should Jake Day Select His Own People?
There was a lot of conversation yesterday in regards to my post about Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan and her apparent "safe" job at the department. It has been acknowledged that Barb is not a good leader of the Department and has caused morale issues, however she is being given a free pass for some reason.
The question has to be asked, don't you think Jake Day should bring in his own selections as Department Heads instead of just keeping all the Ireton crew? Each Mayor is supposed to put his own stamp on his administration by bringing in the people he wants in those jobs. I personally feel that Jake has been reluctant to fire anyone from Jim's rule.
I'm not saying he should just fire people if they are doing their jobs, but I would have at least liked to seen him advertise for the positions to see if we have the best available. Barbara Duncan is not the best person for the job, and honestly the argument that she is close to retiring is not good enough. If someone is terrible at their job I don't care if they have been there 20 years, time to hit the road. I want to be clear, I do not think Barb is a bad person outside of work, this criticism is of her work performance only.
Barb has no personality as Chief, she never comes out and mingles with people at Third Friday, and she has a very unfriendly demeanor. I can only imagine the way she acts toward people who have to call her their boss. I believe honestly Jake Day needs o begin selections on his own Chief Of Police.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
CNN IS FAKE NEWS
I agree with President Elect Trump Cnn is the fake news network. It is clear and obvious they cannot be fair or balanced. They don't like Trump so are gonna be ass holes to him. Thing I like Trump doesn't take their crap and puts them in their place..
Barbara Duncan Not Going Anywhere
I have learned after 8 years of this, that beating your head against a wall that is cement is a waste of time and energy. She has ruined the morale of the Department, made so many great officers leave for better jobs, but the powers that be don't have the desire or motivation to make any changes. I will report the crimes , but not wasting anymore time trying to convince people she needs to be fired.
Barbara Duncan is and will always be in my opinion a piss poor Police Chef who worries more about public perception than about supporting the rank and file on the streets.
Queen Anne's County Sheriff Press Release
DATE / TIME: 01/09/2017 @ 2213 Hours
LOCATION: 100 Block of Truslow Road, Chestertown (QA) MD
CASE: 17-00775
Easton Police Press Release
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release
Monday, January 9, 2017
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.)
On January 9th, 2017, partnering organizations in support of law enforcement officers nationwide will promote National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.). In light of recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally, there is a need to show law enforcement officers that our citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all.
On January 9th of each year we will call our nation’s citizens to action in support of law enforcement. Those citizens who appreciate law enforcement and are discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement are encouraged to take time on January 9, to show their support. Our citizens can show their support in a number of ways:
• Change your profile picture on social media to the .jpg image provided at www.facebook.com/nationalcops.
• Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.
• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.
• Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.
• Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.
• Participate in Project Blue Light - Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.
• Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers.
• Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards.
• Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to your organization’s webpage or social media pages.
Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.
Please Be Careful On Side Roads
Some side roads in the area are still covered with a layer of snow. If you are going to travel please allow extra time