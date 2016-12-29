Please everyone be safe over the weekend and and over new years . I will be back in action after new years.
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Monday, December 26, 2016
Homicide In Salisbury
A murder tonight on baker street in Salisbury..more to come
Friday, December 23, 2016
The True Meaning Of The Holiday
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Pohanka and Wicomico Sheriff's Department Deserve Round Of Applause
If you haven't seen the videos on facebook by the sheriff's department and pohanka as they spread holiday cheer by giving money to needy people for Christmas than please do. Visit the sheriff's department website or pohanka to watch. As a pohanka customer that bought a vehicle from there, I am proud of the way they give back to the community
The Worcester County Sheriff’s is investigating a report of Police impersonation.
Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
The Worcester County Sheriff’s is investigating a report of Police impersonation. On December 21, 2016 at 10:45 pm a female reported being stopped by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights on Route 12 in the area of Carmean Rd just north of Snow Hill. The suspect told her she had been speeding and demanded her driver’s license and registration. The female became suspicious when she noticed his badge only said “POLICE” and did not have an agency name or other familiar identifiers for police officers. She described the suspect as a white male approximately 5’6” and heavy set. He was wearing a brown button up shirt with the badge on his left chest. The female sped off possibly running over his foot. Anyone with information about this incident or who may have also been stopped in this area is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Live Tomorrow 4pm
I will be live on facebook tomorrow at 4pm. I will have posts as well during day
What Were Your Top Local Stories Of The Year?
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
End Of Year Review Time
As we close out the year it's time to put my stamp on another year gone by...stay tuned
Salisbury Police Need Our Help
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Press Release
The Deputy detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage and instructed Roe to perform field sobriety tests, which Roe failed to perform satisfactory. Roe was placed under arrest and cited for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Roe was released upon his signature on the citations.
K-9 Raven was on scene and conducted an open-air exterior sniff of the vehicle. Raven provided a positive alert to the presence of odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle and Wright was conducted. Wright was attempting to conceal 2 heroin gel caps and several syringes. Wright was charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. Wright was taken before the District Court Commissioner and released on her personal recognizance.
Monday, December 19, 2016
Cracker Barrel The Latest
Salisbury Police Department To Go To All Ford Explorer Fleet
One of the biggest bungled decisions by Barb Duncan and Jim Ireton was choosing the Chevy Caprice to replace the aging Crown Victoria fleet. Well we are in for a great upgrade as the Salisbury Police will become an all Ford Explorer force, even for road patrol. Honestly when looking at the cost its a better deal to go this route
Saturday, December 17, 2016
Suspect Arrested In Somerset County Homicide
Suspect Arrested In Somerset Co. Homicide
December 17, 2016
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman in Somerset County early this morning.
The suspect is identified as Jesse L. Copes, 26, of Princess Anne, Md. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators charged Copes with first degree murder, second degree murder, manslaughter, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held in the Somerset County Detention Center without bond.
The victim is identified as Tawanda L. Blake, 26, of Pocomoke, Md. She was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. today at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Just after 1:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack received a 911 call for a shooting at the American Legion in the 31000-block of Perryhawkin Road, Princess Anne, Md. Responding troopers found the victim lying in the parking lot. Emergency medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital.
State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division at the Princess Anne Barrack and the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicated the victim was one of a number of people on the parking lot when several shots were fired by an unknown suspect.
State Police investigators worked through the day today and developed information that led to the identification of Copes as a suspect. Witnesses interviewed indicated Copes was one of a number of people, including the victim, who were the parking lot of the American Legion at about 1:30 a.m. today. Copes reportedly engaged in an altercation with several individuals that included yelling and then led to a scuffle between them. Witnesses indicated Copes pulled out a handgun and began firing.
At this time, the victim is the only person known to have been struck by the gunfire. An autopsy today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed her cause of death was a gunshot wound and her manner of death was homicide.
Earlier today, State Police investigators saw Copes leaving his apartment and stopped him as he drove away. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for questioning. Investigators obtained a search warrant that was served at Copes’ apartment and led to the recovery of evidence. A handgun has not been recovered at this time.
Additional assistance during this investigation was provided by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and the Princess Anne Police Department.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack immediately at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential.
MSP PRESS RELEASE ON HOMICIDE IN PRINCESS ANNE
Suspect Sought In Somerset Co. Homicide
December 17, 2016
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a woman in Somerset County early this morning.
The victim is identified as Tawanda L. Blake, 26, of Pocomoke, Md. She was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. today at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
The preliminary information indicates one or more suspects, described at this time only as African American males, were involved. Investigators are working to obtain additional information.
Just after 1:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack received a 911 call for a shooting at the American Legion in the 31000-block of Perryhawkin Road, Princess Anne, Md. Responding troopers found the victim lying in the parking lot. Emergency medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital.
State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division at the Princess Anne Barrack and the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was one of a number of people on the parking lot when several shots were fired by an unknown suspect. The victim was apparently the only one struck by the gunfire. Investigators do not know at this time if the victim was the intended target of the suspect.
State Police investigators worked throughout the night and are actively continuing their investigation today. Additional assistance is being provided by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and the Princess Anne Police Department.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack immediately at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential.
Homicide At American Legion Perryhawking Road Somerset County
Breaking news out of somerset county as there has been a homicide at the American Legion post 94 in Somerset County
Friday, December 16, 2016
America How Ashamed Our Founding Fathers Would Be
I have never in my lifetime witnessed such a display of poor sportsmanship than the one exhibited by the liberal democrats in this Country. 8 years we have suffered under Obama dividing this Country like no other President before and yet conservatives accepted the defeats and moved on to trying to shape the Country the best they could with what was available to them.
This disgusting un-American display by the left shows exactly why we elected Trump. We are tired of the crybaby liberal mindset thar can't accept they lost. Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States,and all your protest rallies, threatening state electors to switch their vote,blaming Russia for Clinton losing mean nothing. They do however show what a bunch of whiny ass people liberals are.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
UPDATE ON MORNING BANK ROBBERY
People with information are encouraged to call Detective Wilson at 410-548-4898 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release
On Monday, December 12, 2016 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 year old Richard Dupree Haddaway of 6403 Cardinal Avenue, Seaford, Delaware. He was charged in connection with a Burglary and Theft that took place on October 31, 2016 at 6711 Whitley Road, Hurlock, Md. he was charged with First Degree Burglary, Third Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property over $500.00, 2 counts of Theft under $100.00 and 11 counts of Theft under $500.00. He was ordered held without Bond.
Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Student Threatens Staff
Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Downtown Planters Have To Go..
I also have said I am not a fan of the planters and trees blocking up the plaza. It is great to look at but functionality wise it provides nowhere for people to park to check these places out. The photo above shows how it is now and again look at photo below from the best years of Downtown.
This is what we need again, the ability for traffic to flow in front of the stores and get some real activity down there.
Jeffrey Gunderson Missing 8 Years.....
Today I want to focus entirely on one case..Jeffrey Gunderson.
8 years since Jeff went missing.
Jeff has been missing for 8 years and as time continues to advance it becomes more important that ever for his story to be told.
Jeffrey was just living his life that day 8 years ago, from the police report he had made a pot of coffee and put his cell phone on charge. I have spoken to his girlfriend Lola many times about the case and it breaks her heart everyday not having closure to this case. Lola left that day around noon and Jeffrey was fine just doing his thing, but when she returned several hours later she noticed his vehicle was still in the driveway, the backdoor was open and Jeffrey was no where to be found. The Coffee Pot was still on, his phone was still on charge , his medications and cigarettes lay where he had set them earlier. Jeffrey was never seen again.
Jeffrey was known to cash his Social Security checks in the beginning of the Month and from time to time pay people to cut his grass or do some yard work.
Someone out there has heard something or knows something that can close this case and give closure to his family and friends. I ask you to please share this post