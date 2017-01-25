http://www.wrdetv.com/index.cfm?ref=60200&ref2=5972
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Under The Weather
Sorry for lack of posts..caught whatever is going around and am trying get over it..keep checking back
Monday, January 23, 2017
What Grocery Store Would You Like To Come To Salisbur?
We have heard of Aldi and LIdl coming at some point in our lives. But what would yo really like t see
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Lone Star Rodeo At Wicomico Civic Center A Real Family Treat
It is not too late as gates open tonight at 6:30 to see this great family event. Click here to purchase tickets. The photos below are just an example of the great times inside this wonderful event.
Friday, January 20, 2017
Nothing To See Here
Get off my site and tune into the Inauguration of Donald Trump
Thursday, January 19, 2017
The Shore Should Be Proud Have Sheriff Mike Lewis Represent Us In Washington
It is truly a great thing to have a representative like Sheriff Mike Lewis in Washington DC for the swearing in of President Donald Trump. Mike Lewis is the text book example of our Eastern Shore way of life, Conservative, love God and Country and believe in our Constitution that makes this Country great. When I saw the Sheriff and 25 Deputies were going to be on hand doing security work for the inauguration I felt a sense of pride knowing Mike is one of us.
Thank you Sheriff Lewis for being one of us, and making us all proud.
1 Million Slated For Salisbury Main Street Improvements
Governor’s Budget Includes $1 Million for Salisbury Main Street Improvements
Salisbury – Governor Larry Hogan has published his FY2018 budget, and Salisbury Mayor Jake Day is excited to announce that Salisbury’s Main Street overhaul has been prioritized by the Governor with a $1 million commitment in the coming year.
Salisbury joins Hagerstown and Cumberland as one of only three cities across the State receiving downtown revitalization funding in this budget.
“I’m extremely pleased that Governor Hogan has chosen to partner with us to bring Salisbury’s Main Street Master Plan to fruition,” said Mayor Day. “I offer my thanks to the Governor, as well as our tireless Delegate, Carl Anderton, and the entire Eastern Shore Delegation for being our advocates, and for recognizing that ours is city on the rise.”
Governor Hogan will join Mayor Day in Salisbury to further discuss the Main Street Master Plan on February 13th.
Denton Police Need Your Help Case 2
Denton Police Need Your Help
Easton Police Wanted Subject
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Addie Eckardt Press Release
Governor Hogan Veto Overrides
Governor Hogan vetoed several key pieces of legislation last year. The Governor vetoed Senate Bill 921 – Clean Energy Jobs – Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard Revisions stating this legislation would be yet another tax increase to Marylanders. The additional burden imposed on Maryland ratepayers through utility costs was another reason the Governor decided to veto Senate Bill 921. The state of Maryland supports Clean Energy initiatives, but need to do so in a fiscally responsible way. The General Assembly is expected to vote on Governor Hogan’s override later this week. I fully support Governor Hogan’s veto, as this bill would increase taxes for Marylanders and prevent substantial job growth within the state.
Governor Hogan’s FY 2018 Budget
On Wednesday, Governor Hogan submitted the administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget. As promised, the governor developed a balanced budget that is fiscally responsible while not raising taxes or cutting services in the state of Maryland. For the third year in a row, the budget fully funds K-12 education. The administration has pledged to address the growing heroin and opioid crisis in Maryland and nationwide. This budget contains $1.3 billion for mental health and substance abuse services and $4 million to help the state’s work with those struggling with addiction.
Prescription Drug Prices Rise
Rapid increased costs for EpiPens statewide has sparked an interesting debate regarding prescription drug prices. Prices for some necessary prescription drugs have escalated making it extremely difficult for Marylanders to afford. Lawmakers, with the support of Attorney General, will introduce legislation that requires pharmaceutical companies to reveal the basis for drug prices. Another piece of legislation would authorize the Attorney General to sue drug makers for price gouging. The price for EpiPens and some prescription drug prices needs to be addressed for all Marylanders. We will be following this issue closely.
New Legislation that I have co-sponsored
Public Senior Higher Education Institutions – Financial Aid – Reduction Restrictions – Senator Young Tax Overpayment – Interest on Refunds - Senator Bates Income Tax - Subtraction Modification - Military Retirement Income - Senator Sallings Alcoholic Beverages – Definition of Beer – Hard Cider - Senator Ready Labor and Employment – Labor Organizations – Right to work Act - Senator Ready Environment – Water and Sewer Plan Approval - Senator Ready
Mark Your Calendars
I will be participating in the Second Annual Oxford Polar Bear Dip, Friday, February 12 at 12:00pm! Visit www.freezinforareason.com to register!
Senator Adelaide Eckardt
District 37 – Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot, Wicomico Counties
410-841-3590; 410-221-6561
Contact: Mary Kittleman,
Susie Stiltner Missing
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Sheriff Mike Lewis Headed To Trump Inuaguration
However, I'm concerned for our country, the United States of America. I'm concerned for our future as tens of thousands of obstructionists descend on our nation's capitol to repudiate this sacred and historic moment.
These aren't peaceful demonstrators who wish only to be heard. These are disgruntled, disappointed, and intolerant disciples of the far left who refuse to accept the fact that Donald J. Trump is our newly elected president, and one who will restore law and order in this country. No! They've made their mission clear. They intend to do whatever is necessary to disrupt the smooth transition of power.
The latest Intelligence information suggest that local law enforcement will be targeted by these protestors/combatants throughout the parade route. I assure you, the men and women of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office will be on the frontline of Pennsylvania Avenue representing what's best in America.
Chief Deputy Gary Baker and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with our deputies to ensure this smooth transition. I'm not requesting preferential prayers for my men and women, just prayers for all those who will be in attendance, and for those on the frontline providing security, including Wicomico's Finest.
We are packed and prepared to be in D.C. for several days. Below, the beautifully crafted Inaugural badge, special ordered for this presidential inauguration, and worn with immense pride by Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputies assigned to this presidential detail, was designed by the men and women of our office.
God bless the United States of America, And god bless the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office!!!
DEPUTY STATE FIRE MARSHALS SEEK IDENTITY OF ARSON SUSPECT
Talbot County, January 17, 2017, Deputy State Fire Marshals are seeking the identity of the person seen in the below photographs which were obtained from video surveillance at the Royal Farms store located at 7655 Ocean Gateway in Easton.
An ARSON fire occurred at the store on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm. The blaze which originated on the outside of the building in a trash can spread into the store caused an estimated $20,000.00 in damages. The investigation determined the person in the photo intentionally ignited the trash can located outside of the store and fled the area in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on this fire or who can identify the person in the photos is asked to call Maryland State Fire Marshals at the Easton Office at 410-822-7609 or the Maryland Joint Operations Center at 1-877-636-2872.
Water Main Break Ocean Pines
Water-Main Break Leaves Dozens Without Water in Ocean Pines
A water main broke late Tuesday morning at the intersection of St. Martins Lane and Ocean Parkway, leaving many homes without running water.
The Worcester County Water and Wastewater Division is on scene now working to repair the break. County officials tell the Ocean Pines Association, the repair could take hours.
It's unclear what caused the main break.
BROLL VIDEO OF THE CURRENT REPAIR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/52pjz45182jtgtb/Water%20Main%20Break%20BRoll.mpg?dl=0
Somerset County Sheriff Press Release
Eric Eugene Wilson Sr. of Salisbury, arrested 12-30-17 on two warrants for failing to appear in court. Wilson was later held on a $1,000 bond.
Christopher Russell Jarman of Crisfield, criminal summons served 12-30-17 for theft less than $1,000. Jarman was later released on signature pending court actions.
Lemonte Lafronzo Bell of Marion, arrested 1-5-17 on a warrant for 2nd degree assault, and unauthorized removal of property. Bell was later released on a unsecured bond.
Javon Leonard Brittingham of Salisbury, arrested 1-10-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Brittingham was later held on a $250.00 bond.
Nora Mae Church of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 1-13-17 for cds possession not marijuana, cds possession with the intent to distribute a narcotic , and contraband delivery. Church was later released on signature pending court actions.
Treyvon D ‘Angelo Marshall Sr. of Dundalk , arrested 1-14-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Marshall was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Phillip Andre Hutt Sr. of Marion, arrested 1-13-17 on warrants for failing to appear in court. Hutt was later held on a $500 bond.
Brooke Allison Noel of Eden, criminal summons served 1-15-17 for theft less than $100, and theft scheme. Noel was later released on signature pending court actions.
Ocean Pines Police DUI Arrests
Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department
(410) 641 - 7747 ext. 3024
Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man
Monday, January 16, 2017
Carl Anderton Weekly Wrap Up
Liberal Hollywood At It;s Best
If you aren't aware Whedon was director of the Avengers films, which starred other liberal morons like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson