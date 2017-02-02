When I get disgusted and have to take some time away, I am always thinking of ways make this site better. I spent time yesterday getting a new contributor on board and will also be implementing some new additions
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Disillusioned
I'm telling you honestly it really hurts me as a person because there are many I thought highly of, but after this I just do not. If you don't like President Trump that's fine, then work harder next election cycle to help who you want to win, but to become this group of nonsense refusing to work together shows who is and who isn't the real Americans.
I just am blown away by this behavior and just need to be away from the computer to not have to see the nonsense they spew. Trump supporters know he is trying to make the Country great again by being pro law enforcement, and keeping radical Muslims from coming into this Country. The Muslim religion is not one of peace. I cannot tolerate unreasonable people, and if that means I lose friendships of people I used to think highly of.....then so be it
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Suspects Sought In Wicomico Homicide
January 31, 2017
(Salisbury, MD) – As Maryland State Police continue to investigate a homicide in Wicomico County on the night of December 26, 2016 that claimed the life of a 31 year old man, a reward of up to $2,000 is offered for any information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect involved.
The victim, identified as James Edward Joyce, 31, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead while in route to Peninsula Regional Medical Center the night of the incident. The autopsy report ruled his death as homicide by gunshot wound. Investigators remain uncertain whether the victim was the intended target during the home invasion.
The second victim, identified as Joyce’s mother, Hilda Barkley, 56, of Salisbury, sustained two gunshot wounds. She was treated for her injuries at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and later released.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2016, police officers from the Salisbury City Police Department were flagged down in the area of the 700 block of Baker Street in Salisbury by an individual who reported the shooting inside a nearby two-story apartment on Baker Street in Salisbury. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called by the Salisbury City Police Department to lead the investigation.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury City Police Department continue to obtain additional information. Police believe there may be more than one suspect involved in this incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads investigators to the arrest of those responsible for this murder. Callers may remain confidential.
Second Civil War Is Upon Us
Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: January 30, 2017
Time: 9:18 am
Location / Address: 31201 Coveys Landing Road, Cordova
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 20' x 10' wood frame shed
Owner / Occupants: Owner: Kenny Secrist Occupants: Harry & Catherine Harris
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000.00 Contents: $2,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Cordova VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 19
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Shed's interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: None
Denton Police Need Your Help
Talbot County Sheriff Press Release
Monday, January 30, 2017
Worcester County Sheriff Press Release
On Monday 1-30-17 at about 1014 Hrs. Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Rt. 113 Southbound just south of Lambertson Rd. for a fatal motor vehicle collision.
A pickup truck operated by James C. Drewry 74 of Chesapeake Va. Was south on Rt. 113 south of Lambertson Rd. the vehicle left the roadway and entered the shoulder. The vehicle struck a tree and a telephone pole and overturned. Mr. Drewry was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, Cora Drewry, was transported to P.R.M.C. with non-life threatening injuries.
The Worcester County Crash reconstruction unit is currently investigating the crash. If anyone has information regarding the crash please call the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112
Bomb Threat Crisfield High
MSP DUI Arrests
Salisbury Barrack DUI Arrests from 1/20/17 through 1/27/2017:
Jaclyn Nicole Alexander 26yoa Salisbury, MD
Leroy Howard Nichols 51yoa Salisbury, MD
Daniela G. Castillo Chavez 24yoa Salisbury, MD
Tyler Downs Truitt 32yoa Salisbury, MD
Gregory Maurice Jones 47yoa Salisbury, MD
Perdue Associates Raise 22,337 For Wicomico County
March of Dimes
SALISBURY, MD — Perdue Farms’ associates from the Salisbury, Md., processing plant and the corporate office raised a combined $22,337 for the 2016 Wicomico County March of Dimes campaign to support the March of Dimes’ fight against premature birth and birth defects. Since 2001, Perdue associates have contributed more than $380,000 to support March of Dimes of Wicomico County.
“It is my pleasure to announce that Perdue Farms has taken on the charge of improving the health of babies here on the Eastern Shore as a top team for 2016 March for Babies,” said Wendy Jarrett, March of Dimes Development Specialist. “These funds are used for research, community grants, programming materials and furthering education to our hospitals, health departments and the families they serve. We could not be happier to have a partner such as Perdue that continues to support our mission of giving every baby a fighting chance.”
The Wicomico County March for Babies was held in April 2016 at the Salisbury Moose Family Center in Salisbury. The 2017 Wicomico March for Babies will be held on Sunday, April 23.
“Perdue’s March of Dimes teams have worked hard all year raising much-needed funds to support their mission to end premature birth and birth defects,” said Megan Moore, Perdue Corporate March of Dimes campaign coordinator. “Perdue has a long history of supporting this organization in the communities where we live and work and the support we receive from our associates and the community each year is amazing.”
“The Salisbury plant has a long history of supporting the March of Dimes in their effort for healthier babies,” said Jack Trader, 2016 Salisbury plant March of Dimes campaign coordinator. “We are proud to be part of that effort.”
Perdue associates support March of Dimes through simple payroll deduction and also through various fundraisers held throughout the year, such as March of Dimes’ signature fundraiser, Blue Jeans for Babies®, a fundraiser where associates donate money to wear jeans and dress casual for work. The teams also raise money holding various raffles.
Perdue Farms’ Salisbury, Md. associates raised $22,337 for the 2016 Wicomico County March of Dimes campaign. From left to right are Jim Perdue, chairman, Jack Trader, Salisbury plant 2016 March of Dimes campaign coordinator, Megan Moore, corporate March of Dimes campaign coordinator, and Wendy Jarrett, community specialist with March of Dimes.
Delaware State Police Requesting Assistance
Chincoteague Police Press Release
Sunday, January 29, 2017
President Trump Statement Regarding Immigration Concerns
“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering."
Editors note: liberals what say you now that we know Obama made that list of Terror Countries
I Stand With President Trump 100%
I stand with President Trump 100% and all the decisions he has made in the short time being sworn in. This is America and above all we need to worry about Americans which is exactly what he is doing. Obama as stated worst President ever. Liberals have no common sense. We have American citizens born here, who can't get the help they need because we give out money and benefits to illegal immigrants swarming here from Mexico. Liberals do not understand nothing is free. We the conservative people in this Country will fight you in whatever way possible, to keep and make America great again.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Friday, January 27, 2017
MSP Salisbury DUI Arrests
MSP Salisbury Barrack arrested to following subjects for DUI 1/13/17 to 1/20/2017:
Rottecus Harold Wharton 29yoa VA Beach, VA
Javier A. Alvarez 45yoa Salisbury, MD
Bryan J. Cooper 25yoa Willards, MD
Shawn Lornell Schoolfield 26yoa Salisbury, MD
Yutima Lekerra Barkley 26yoa Berlin, MD
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release
Grimes was located at an abandoned residence in Federalsburg on September 8, 2016 and taken into custody for multiple warrants. Grimes was housed at the Dorchester County Detention Center. During the month of January 2017, Caroline County Detectives obtained additional arrest warrants charging Grimes with numerous other vehicle break-ins. Grimes is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on several bonds pending trials for all cases.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Take Time Watch This Link
http://www.wrdetv.com/index.cfm?ref=60200&ref2=5972
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Under The Weather
Sorry for lack of posts..caught whatever is going around and am trying get over it..keep checking back
Monday, January 23, 2017
What Grocery Store Would You Like To Come To Salisbur?
We have heard of Aldi and LIdl coming at some point in our lives. But what would yo really like t see
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Lone Star Rodeo At Wicomico Civic Center A Real Family Treat
It is not too late as gates open tonight at 6:30 to see this great family event. Click here to purchase tickets. The photos below are just an example of the great times inside this wonderful event.