National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.)
On January 9th, 2017, partnering organizations in support of law enforcement officers nationwide will promote National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.). In light of recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally, there is a need to show law enforcement officers that our citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all.
On January 9th of each year we will call our nation’s citizens to action in support of law enforcement. Those citizens who appreciate law enforcement and are discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement are encouraged to take time on January 9, to show their support. Our citizens can show their support in a number of ways:
• Change your profile picture on social media to the .jpg image provided at www.facebook.com/nationalcops.
• Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.
• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.
• Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.
• Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.
• Participate in Project Blue Light - Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.
• Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers.
• Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards.
• Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to your organization’s webpage or social media pages.
Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.
Please Be Careful On Side Roads
Some side roads in the area are still covered with a layer of snow. If you are going to travel please allow extra time
Centre At Salisbury Closed
Declaration of State of Emergency
Snowfall Photos
Please Send Your Snow Pictures
Storm Preperation Actions In Place For City Of Salisbury
Storm Preparation Actions in Place for the City of Salisbury
Salisbury - Mayor Jake Day announced that the City of Salisbury is preparing for the arrival of anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow, beginning overnight Friday and ending Saturday afternoon. Snowfall is expected to begin by 2:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, and to be at its heaviest during the overnight and morning hours.
Residents are cautioned to drive safely and to be aware of potential roadway icing. City road crews will monitor conditions, and they will begin salting and plowing operations as warranted. The City has 600 tons of salt on-hand, and nine (9) trucks ready and equipped with plows and salt bodies. Plowing of residential streets will occur if snow accumulation exceeds FOUR (4) INCHES or more. In such case, the City’s 7 snow emergency routes will be the first streets to be plowed. Motorists are reminded to NOT PARK along snow emergency routes, and private plow contractors are reminded to not push snow into public roads. Maps of the City’s snow emergency routes can be found online at www.salisbury.md, or www.bit.ly/2iZsKrd.
If you have to be on the roads during the upcoming snow event, it is important to realize that the most slippery surfaces often do not appear as hazardous as they actually are. Bridges, overpasses and intersections are common areas where the pavement freezes faster than on ordinary roadways. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra distance for braking.
Additionally, citizens are reminded that all property owners adjacent to any street within City limits are responsible for the removal of snow from their sidewalks. The snow must be removed for the entire length of the property for a width of four (4) feet. The removal must take place within six (6) hours after the snow has stopped falling. If snowfall ends between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., then snow removal must occur before 2 p.m. The purpose of this ordinance is to provide the ability for our residents and visitors to move freely and safely throughout the City. The property owner is liable for any accidents which may occur as a result of un-cleared sidewalks. Please help us make the City of Salisbury safe during severe weather conditions.
Emergency contact information for Salisbury Public Works during business hours from 8:00 to 4:30 is 410-548-3177. For service calls after hours please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.
Snow Emergency Plan For Somerset County
Maryland State Police News Release
Snow Emergency Plan for Somerset County, MD
January 6, 2017
Somerset County, MD: The Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack will activate the Snow Emergency Plan for Somerset County at 2 A.M. on Saturday, January 7th, 2017. The plan will remain in effect for the duration of the inclement weather which is scheduled to hit the lower eastern shore of Maryland.
What the Snow Emergency Plan means for motorists:
Vehicles traveling on highways designated as snow emergency routes must be equipped with chains, snow tires or all season radials.
Special hauling permits for commercial vehicles are not valid.
Law enforcement can clear abandoned vehicles left on the road or on the shoulder. These vehicle will be towed to a local tow lot until picked up by the owner.
A parking ban is imposed on all Snow Emergency Routes during a snow emergency. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Emergency routes are subject to removal.
If any additional information is requested please contact your local State Police Barracks.
Wicomico County Executive Updates Storm Prediction
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - January
Salisbury, MD … Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver and staff attended a 10:30 AM weather update briefing from the National Weather Service's Wakefield Office. The current weather forecast anticipates snow beginning around 4:00 AM Saturday with the heaviest snowfall occurring between daybreak to late morning. Wicomico County is estimated to receive between 4 to 8 inches with the southeast area receiving more than the northwest. The forecast is calling for freezing temperatures until Tuesday with the wind chill dipping into the single digits both Saturday and Sunday night. Citizens are urged to drive with extreme caution during this time as the Wicomico County Roads Division will be out plowing and salting. There will be further conference calls with the National Weather Service at 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM today. If the forecast changes based on those calls, we will issue updated information.
Powellville Volunteer Fire Company Loses A Legend
It is with our deepest and sincerest regret to inform everyone that former Chief and Active 55 year member of Powellville Volunteer Fire Company Charles Ed Colbourne has answered his last alarm yesterday morning.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Powellville Volunteer Fire Co., 5085 Powellville Rd, Pittsville, MD 21850. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Terry Fort will officiate. Burial will be at Perdue Cemetery in Powellville, MD. A Reception will follow the burial at the Powellville Volunteer Fire Co.
Arby's Coming To Route 50 Eastbound Near New Royal Farms At Wor Wic
A new Arby's is coming to eastbound route 50 near wor wic and the new royal farms store...The east end of Town is the new construction mecca
Plaza Tapatia South End Salisbury To Become Royal Farm
Easton Police Need Your Help
On January 6, 2016 at approximately 1:38 am, vehicles were broken into in the Golton neighborhood. The suspect was caught on surveillance video and we’re trying to identify the suspect. If anyone can identify the suspect, they’re asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111.
Crisfield History When George Bush Scared An Elephant
Did you know: in 1943 former President George H W Bush wanted to date a girl named Jackie Sterling and flew low in his military airplane over her house in Crisfield to impress her. He caused an elephant to get free from the circus that was in town. She was sitting on her porch at night and it ran through her front yard. This is a pic of one of the elephants named Rasha boarding a boat in Crisfield. Could u imagine looking out your window and seeing an elephant running around the streets of Crisfield? What a cool story
Pocomoke City Police Arrest Report
12-4-2016 Dontrell Braxton, age 21 of Chester, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of a protection order. He was released on his personal recognizance.
12-10-2016 Wendell Trellis, age 27 of Orlando, FL was arrested on an outstanding fugitive from justice warrant for violating parole and driving without license. He was held on no bond.
12-16-2016 Bradley Whitelock, age 27 of Westover, MD was arrested for Theft less $1,000. He was released on his personal recognizance.
12-20-2016 Richard Correia, age 52 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for malicious destruction of property. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
12-20-2016 Stefon Simmons, age 24 of Tuscaloosa, AL was arrested on an outstanding fugitive warrant for possession of marijuana. He was held without bond.
12-24-2016 Donald Wallace, age 48 of Easton, MD was cited for Theft less $1,000. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
12-29-2016 Moneeka Reese, age 26, of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She was released on her personal recognizance.
12-31-2016 Keira White, age 22 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for Theft less $100. She was issued a criminal citation and released.
12-31-2016 Dasia Drummond, age 18 of Crisfield, MD was cited for Theft less $100. She was issued a criminal; citation and released.
(15) Fifteen additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time period.
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning
WICOMICO-SOMERSET-INLAND WORCESTER-MARYLAND BEACHES-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...SALISBURY...CRISFIELD...
PRINCESS ANNE...SNOW HILL...OCEAN CITY
345 AM EST FRI JAN 6 2017
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.
* AREAS AFFECTED: LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.
* HAZARDS: SNOW.
* ACCUMULATIONS: 4 TO 7 INCHES OF SNOW.
* TEMPERATURES: MID 20S TO AROUND 30.
* WINDS: NORTH 10 TO 20 MPH...INCREASING TO 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.
* TIMING: SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN LATE TONIGHT...THEN CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY EVENING BEFORE ENDING SATURDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS: HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW...SLEET...AND ICE ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.
Verizon Responds To My Morning Post On Chincoteague Fire Department Issue
Hi Jon, I saw your post this morning - if you are interested in sharing the other side of the story our statement follows and can be attributed to me for balance. Thanks, MM
“The Chincoteague Fire Department asked Verizon to relocate telephone network equipment from where they intend to build a new fire station.
“What’s been missing from the story about the cost to complete the work is this: we’re not talking about moving a phone line or two. This is about relocating some 1100 feet of 1200-pair copper cable along with fiber optic lines serving a large portion of Chincoteague Island. To meet the FD’s specifications, we proposed burying those cables – an expensive process -- but there are other ways to accomplish this. We’ll consider any design changes they are willing to make to reduce costs or lessen the impact to the Island’s telecom equipment.”
Verizon Still Ignoring Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department On Exorbitant Line Move Cost
Friends, this sums it all up. Verizon's exhorborant prices for a 5013c-non profit, ALL VOLUNTEER fire company to rework our lines that are less than 75 yards in distance so we can build our new station. If we have to pay the $73,000 they are asking from us then something in our budget is going to take a hit. Our fundraising money buys $500k fire trucks, $200k ambulances plue outfitting them and also takes care of our PRECIOUS PONIES that every one loves. We cannot understand how this company can justify these prices. They have a monopoly in this area and we are being taken advantage of. We are talking about a fire company that serves the island, surrounding areas with fire and rescue services and when we roll up to the scene be it on an ambulance or an engine, we want to roll up with the best equipment and best training money can buy. Do you know what $73,000 can buy us to help our community? 36 pairs of turnout gear for our firefighters, 61 pager/radio combinations, 5 stretchers for the ambulances, 2 years of Vet/other care services for the ponies, 10 defibrilators and so on and so on. We have written to them and asked for a better price, we were firm in our letter that we feel we are being taken advantage of with their price. We asked them to get back with us within 10 days.............Nothing. No letter, no phone call, no email.............Nothing.
Local Salisbury Macy's Not Among Closing Stores
News of Macy's closing another 68 stores came out last night , to which I immediately got confirmation our store isn't among the list
OCEAN PINES WOMAN CHARGED IN CREDIT CARD THEFTS
According to the incident report, a 70 year-old woman had reported her credit cards stolen on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The complainant told a responding officer that her credit cards were used at the Walmart located in Berlin, Maryland.
An Ocean Pines police officer reviewed surveillance video at the Walmart. Store management provided police with pictures of a female, wearing a red jacket, purchasing a flat-screen television using the victim’s stolen credit card. The 70 year-old woman was able to positively identified the female in surveillance pictures at Walmart to be her daughter, Heather Lynn Camp, 43, of Ocean Pines, police said.
Camp faces two counts of theft of credit cards, and three counts of charge of a stolen credit card, less than $500. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner, and was held on $7,500 bond at the Worcester County Jail.
Ocean Pines has a state certified, full service police agency that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The department protects life and property, preserves the peace, and enforces all state and county laws, including traffic laws, in a fair and impartial manner. All sworn officers attend 23 weeks of intensive police training at the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy in Salisbury, Maryland . Upon graduation, all officers are certified by the Maryland Police Training Commission.